ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm weekend ends with lunar eclipse, back to normal next week

cnyhomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Temperatures continue to run 15-20° warmer than normal for mid-May, topping out in the 80s across CNY again on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will end up as a mainly dry day but an...

www.cnyhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
cnyhomepage.com

Cool and breezy Tuesday, temps rebound later in the week

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – In the wake of Monday’s destructive thunderstorms, a cooler airmass will be sliding into Central New York. This means high temperatures on Tuesday are mainly in the 50s and strong westerly winds are expected with gusts as high as 40 miles an hour. Some scattered showers are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Hochul: Prepare for severe weather Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – A severe weather system has been forecast to sweep across parts of the Southern Tier, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Capital, Mid-Hudson, and North Country regions Monday, with an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms. These storms could begin as early as late morning in the western parts of the state and are expected to move across the central and eastern parts of the state this evening.
ENVIRONMENT
wwnytv.com

Severe weather moves through north country

LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Severe weather moved through the region Monday, even prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for parts of Lewis County. The tornado warning lasted about 30-minutes. However, there’s no indication a twister actually touched down. There’s also no indication that...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Severe Weather Threat For New York State

This past week was some fantastic weather across the State of New York. It was the week of weather most everyone was waiting on, considering March and April brought less than stellar weather with a fair amount of rain, snow and cold temperatures. As nice as this past week was,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lunar Eclipse#Earth#Moon#Thunderstorms#Wutr#Wpny#Cny
Syracuse.com

Update: Thousands still without power after fast-moving storm sweeps through Central NY

Update at 11:15 p.m.: While most of Central New York has electricity again tonight, some still do not. National Grid is reporting 117 customers in Onondaga County, 847 customers in Oneida County, 41 customers in Cayuga County and three customers in Cortland County are still without power at 11:15 p.m. No one in Madison County is without power. NYSEG also is reporting eight customers without power in the Syracuse area.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

National Grid increasing staffing for severe storms

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Energy companies in New York are preparing for severe weather expected to hit multiple regions Monday afternoon. National Grid confirmed around noon that it activated its comprehensive emergency response plan in anticipation of severe thunderstorms in Central and Eastern New York. The company has both increased staffing and extended evening and overnight work shifts to prepare.
ENVIRONMENT
96.9 WOUR

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WZOZ 103.1

This Exciting Ancient Herbal Medicine Can Be Found In Upstate New York Backyards

Did you know something commonly found in your yards here in New York state that is considered ancient herbal medicine?. Have you ever heard of Plantago Major? It is something that was at one time used for healing, nourishment, and to help with certain bowel issues. It's a pretty common plantain, broad-leaved plantain or Plantago major, and is found through most of Upstate New York and New York in general. It's a perennial that actively grows in the spring and summer. They look pretty ordinary but apparently are an ancient medicine of sorts.
GARDENING
cnyhomepage.com

DEC launches paint recycling program across NYS

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Conservation has introduced a new program that allows individuals to safely dispose of leftover paint. The program is operated by PaintCare and is titled the NYS Postconsumer Paint Collection Program. The program will provide year-round collection and accept all program-approved products, regardless of the date of purchase.
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Eagle

New Yorkers Can Expect To Pay More For Electricity This Summer

We're starting to approach that time of year when it is HOT. Luckily during that time, air conditioners exist to be your best friends. The downside: electricity costs. Experts are saying that for the summer of 2022, New Yorkers can expect a 12 percent rate increase this summer. That's according to the state Public Service Commission, via Syracuse.com.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Hot 99.1

CDC Now Says Mask Up In Most New York Counties

Most of New York state's counties are now falling under the CDC's "high" COVID community level designation. Chances are over the last few weeks it probably seems like everyone you know has been coming down with COVID. I know in our circle of friends in Clifton Park, I think everyone has had at least one member of their family if not several come down with the virus recently. So the latest COVID level news should come as no surprise.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
wrfalp.com

Paint Disposal Program Underway in NYS

A new paint collection program is underway in New York State. The State Department of Environmental Conservation said the Post-consumer Paint Collection Program will make it easier for households and businesses to safely dispose of leftover paint. Commissioner Basil Seggos said the DEC will oversee the program, which will be...
POLITICS
informnny.com

Watertown gas prices hit new record-high

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Gas prices have hit a new record high, according to AAA Western and Central New York. As of May 16, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline was $4.48, which was a 15-cent increase from the previous weekly report. The average price in New York also hit a new record of $4.76, up 24 cents from a week prior.
WATERTOWN, NY
cnyhomepage.com

This week in New York history: May 15-21

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week in New York history features the death of artist Edward Hopper, the founding of the New York Stock Exchange, and P. T. Barnum leading a parade of 21 elephants over the Brooklyn Bridge. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy