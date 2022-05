Cookeville City Council Candidate Gene Bressler announced on Monday he would withdraw from the upcoming council race. Bressler was one of 12 candidates to qualify for the city council ballot in the August election. Due to a family health situation, Bressler decided he must withdraw to dedicate his time to his family. Bressler said that he hopes to return to the race in the next cycle.

