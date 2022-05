The mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket was streamed live online. In about two minutes, it was taken down. But then it began reappearing on the Internet. The racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket was streamed live online. In about 2 minutes, it was taken down. But then it started reappearing all over the internet. Suppressing violent footage is a constant problem for tech companies. And NPR's Bobby Allyn has been looking into this and joins us.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO