Elmira, NY

Korean War veteran’s remains to be buried in Elmira 70 years after soldier goes missing

By Brandon Kyc
 3 days ago

FORT KNOX, Ky. (WETM) — The remains of a soldier from Buffalo killed during the Korean War are to be buried in Elmira this month after going unidentified for nearly 70 years.

Buffalo native, and Army Cpl. Robert C. Agard Jr. was a member of the 2nd Platoon, 24th Reconnaissance Company, 24th Infantry Division when he was reported missing in action on July 19, 1950, at the age of 19. At the time he was conducting a night recon patrol with his unit near Taejon, South Korea. He was reportedly never found, nor were any of the remains recovered identified as Agard, and in January of 1956, he was declared non-recoverable.

In December of 1950, Agard’s remains were unofficially located but were designated Uknown X-311 Taejon, as they were unidentifiable at the time. The remains were found near Dawbyeol-dong, a village near Taejon, along with the remains of two members of Agard’s unit.

The remains of X-311 were unable to be identified and were transported with all of the unidentified Korean War remains and buried as unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii.

On June 10, 2019, X-311 was brought up from the unknown grave as part of the Korean War Identification Project. The remains were transferred to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

Agard’s remains were officially identified on September 29, 2020, after they were identified using circumstantial evidence, along with dental, anthropological, and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

Agard’s remains are set to be buried on May 27, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Elmira.

WBRE

Family found after being lost in woods overnight

MCINTYRE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A family has been found after going missing in the woods Sunday night in Lycoming County. According to the Bradford County Communication Center, search crews were looking for three children and two adult hikers that were missing since Sunday night. The family, including their dog, was found safely and […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Hallstead Man Arrested Following Arson Attempt At Brackney Inn

Authorities arrest Gregg Zahora, 32, of Hallstead, PA after he was found to be allegedly responsible for an arson attempt. On the morning of Monday, May 9th, crews from the Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Company responded to reports of a fire at the Brackney Inn which lives near the Pennsylvania and New York border in Susquehanna County.
HALLSTEAD, PA
WETM 18 News

Justice Smith to transfer to East Tennessee State

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s most dominant college basketball players is moving forward. Justice Smith, a redshirt freshman guard at Mansfield University, has made the decision to transfer to a Division I program. On Monday, Smith made it official via his personal Twitter that he will be heading to East Tennessee State […]
ELMIRA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Corning woman arrested for DWAI drugs

Police arrested a Corning woman following a traffic stop. According to a news release, State Police out of Horseheads arrested Tracy A. Carl, 35, of Corning for driving while ability impaired by drugs. Carl was initially stopped on State Route 13 in the town of Veteran. While being interviewed, the...
CORNING, NY
