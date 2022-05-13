ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies' Jean Segura: Resting Friday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Segura is not in the lineup Friday against the Dodgers, Alex...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi carted off after suffering left leg injury vs. Red Sox

The Houston Astros lost right-hander Jake Odorizzi to a potentially serious left leg injury Monday night. Odorizzi crumbled to the ground after breaking toward first base to cover the bag in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox (GameTracker), and had to be carted off the field. The Astros say he exited with "left lower leg discomfort" and will be evaluated further.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Sean Newcomb: Plays catch

Newcomb (ankle) played catch Saturday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Newcomb hit the injured list Wednesday with a sprained left ankle. The fact that he's playing catch three days later suggests that his absence may not be a particularly long one. He's expected to resume mound work soon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Still feeling shoulder

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo cited Ahmed's "cranky" right shoulder for the decision to hold him out of Friday's starting lineup, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Ahmed was in Saturday's lineup, going 1-for-3 with an RBI, but it sounds like the shoulder is and will be an ongoing issue. "My shoulder doesn't feel perfect, but I'm going to try to keep playing through it as long as I can," Ahmed said. "That's kind of all I have to say." Ahmed, who missed the first two weeks of the regular season, returned with bang, going 8-for-23 with three home runs over the first seven games played. Since then, he's gone 3-for-26 with eight strikeouts, looking much like the same hitter seen in 2021, when he finished with a .224/.280/.339 slash line.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: Passes initial concussion tests

Stephenson left Saturday's game against the Pirates after taking a foul ball off his facemask, but manager David Bell said afterward that Stephenson passed initial concussion tests, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "The report (Saturday night) is no concussion," Bell said. "[Stephenson] was examined by the doctors here. We'll have him re-evaluated just to be sure, but that's a real relief in a big way. That's very scary. We caught a break there."
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Alex Blandino: Shipped to Seattle

Blandino was sent from San Francisco to Seattle on Saturday in exchange for Stuart Fairchild. The move sees the two sides swap depth options. Blandino doesn't have a 40-man roster spot and has spent the year with Triple-A Sacramento, where he's hit .183/.309/.280. He owns a .226/.339/.291 slash line in 279 career major-league plate appearances.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Notches theft in loss

Merrifield went 1-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday. Merrifield was slotted atop the order for the second straight game and extended his modest hitting streak to five contests with a third-inning single that plated a run. He subsequently stole second base and came around to score on a Salvador Perez long ball. Merrifield's average still sits at .173 on the season, but he's starting to round back into form, going 8-for-23 with a home run, five RBI, eight runs and two steals over his past five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Dealing with ankle sprain

Adames was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after leaving Sunday's game at Miami, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury during the first inning Sunday when he safely slid into home plate, and he was removed from the contest one inning later. Adames will be re-evaluated Monday and should be considered day-to-day in the meantime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Astros' Niko Goodrum: Optioned to Triple-A

Goodrum was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He struck out 23 times over his last 45 plate appearances. Mauricio Dubon will replace Goodrum as a bench option going forward.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Debuting for Chicago on Monday

The White Sox selected Cueto's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday. He's scheduled to start Chicago's series opener in Kansas City, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports. Chicago optioned infielder Danny Mendick to Charlotte to make room on the 26-man active roster for Cueto, who should have a full-time...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: X-rays negative

Adames (ankle) underwent X-rays that came back negative Sunday, Sophia Minnaert of Bally Sports Wisconsin reports. Adames exited Sunday's win over the Marlins due to a left ankle sprain, and he doesn't appear to be dealing with any structural damage. He'll be reevaluated when the Brewers return to Milwaukee on Monday and is considered day-to-day for now. If Adames misses any additional time, Luis Urias and Mike Brosseau would likely fill in at shortstop.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Riding pine Saturday

Mateo isn't starting Saturday against Detroit, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mateo is in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak in which he's hit .286 with two homers, a triple, two doubles, six runs, three RBI and three steals. However, he'll get a breather while Chris Owings starts at shortstop and bats ninth.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Rays' Brandon Lowe: Late scratch Saturday

Lowe was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Blue Jays for an unspecified reason, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's not yet clear whether Lowe is dealing with an injury, but he was removed from the lineup with under an hour before first pitch. Taylor Walls will take over at the keystone and bat eighth.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Dom Nunez: Sent to Triple-A

Nunez was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Monday's loss to the Giants, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Nunez hasn't done much of anything at the dish to this point, slashing .143/.278/.179 with one double, two RBI and three runs scored. Brian Serven and Carlos Perez are two options to serve as the backup catcher following Nunez's demotion, though a move has yet to be made.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sergio Romo: Scoreless frame Saturday

Romo, activated from the injured list Friday, fired a perfect ninth inning in a loss to the Mets on Saturday. The veteran right-hander could hardly have been sharper in his first appearance since April 11, firing four of his five pitches for strikes. The veteran has opened his Mariners tenure with three straight scoreless efforts.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Not starting Saturday

Kiermaier isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Kiermaier was initially listed among the starters for Saturday's matchup, but the team issued a revised lineup with Brett Phillips starting in center field and batting ninth. Kiermaier isn't believed to be dealing with an injury, so he should be available off the bench.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Michael Grove: Promoted for MLB debut

Grove was called up from Double-A Tulsa ahead of his start Sunday against the Phillies, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports. The 25-year-old will make his big-league debut Sunday in a spot start, filling the gap in Los Angeles' rotation following the placement of Clayton Kershaw (pelvis) on the injured list. Grove struggled at the Double-A level with a 7.86 ERA last year, but he's pitched well so far in 2022 and has a 2.76 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 22:5 K:BB across 16.1 innings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Carted off

Odorizzi was carted off the field during Monday's game against Boston after suffering an apparent leg injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings prior to exiting. Odorizzi suffered the injury after...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: No longer starting Monday

Poteet won't start Monday against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet was initially slated to start in Monday's series opener after Jesus Luzardo (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list, but Sandy Alcantara was pushed up a day. However, the Marlins haven't yet announced a starter for Tuesday's matchup against Washington, so it's possible Poteet takes the mound in that game.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Ups throwing distance

Sanchez (shoulder) was cleared Monday to increase his throwing distance off flat ground to 90 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez had previously been playing catch from about 60 feet, so the increased distance represents a small step forward in the right-hander's throwing program. The Marlins are likely to proceed cautiously with Sanchez, who hasn't progressed as quickly as initially anticipated from the shoulder surgery he underwent last July. Miami is unlikely to begin mapping out a minor-league rehab assignment for Sanchez until he completes multiple live batting practice sessions, an activity that isn't imminent at this stage.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Claimed by Pirates

Heineman was claimed off outright waivers by the Pirates on Monday. Heineman was sent down by the Blue Jays on Saturday, and he'll be claimed by the Pirates several days later. The 30-year-old appeared in 10 major-league games early in the year and went 4-for-15 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Since Andrew Knapp was designated for assignment Monday, Heineman will likely join the big-league club as catching depth.
PITTSBURGH, PA

