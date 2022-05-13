Montpelier Police to use VR training tech

Medicaid patients struggle to find dental providers. It’s hard enough right now to just find a dentist, but providers are calling it a perfect storm for patients who utilize Medicaid insurance. South Burlington Police warn of jump in car thefts, make arrest. Updated: 4 hours ago. South Burlington Police...
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor on Monday signed a bill that would begin the process of finding out where the gaps are in the treatment of eating disorders in Vermont. WCAX News has reported before on how advocates for eating disorder treatment, patients and families say the state lacks higher levels of care.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont's largest hospital was forced to go without water for about an hour on Monday morning. The UVM Medical Center says water service has since been restored and everything is fine.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five Planned Parenthood locations in Vermont and New Hampshire are closing next month. Those locations are in Hyde Park, Bennington, St. Albans, Middlebury and Claremont, New Hampshire. They will close on June 12. Planned Parenthood provides services like STI testing, birth control, cancer screenings and,...
It's hard enough right now to just find a dentist, but providers are calling it a perfect storm for patients who utilize Medicaid insurance.
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Cannabis Control Board issued its first license on Monday for retail marijuana cultivation in Vermont. Officials say more licenses are in the pipeline but frustration is growing for some who are trying to plant their roots in the industry. Despite a slight delay in the...
WINDSOR, Vt. — An older Vermont man is safe this morning after he was attacked by a bobcat inside his house. This happened in the town of Windsor on Friday morning. Police believe the animal chased a housecat into the home, through the front door. That's when it encountered...
Vermont reported 166 new Covid-19 cases, 67 hospitalizations and four additional deaths Monday. Combined with 414 cases on Saturday and 197 on Sunday, the state’s seven-day average for new infections is 329, down from 337 on Friday, according to the Vermont Department of Health dashboard. Vermont’s seven-day average test...
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state has released new data on how Vermont students are performing in the classroom. The Vermont Agency of Education provides the annual snapshot based on standardized tests. We have the 2020-2021 school year data, but the state cautions against reading too much into it because...
One-third of the homicides reported in New Hampshire so far this year happened on a single day last week. Since 2005, New Hampshire has averaged about 20 homicides annually, according to figures provided by the Attorney General’s Office. So far this year, the state has recorded nine total, including three last Friday: in New Boston, Keene and Manchester.
A Burlington apartment building twice destroyed by fire was demolished on Monday.
This story is part of a series produced by The Granite State News Collaborative and The Concord Monitor. Michael Vazquez didn’t know why a New Hampshire state trooper was pulling him over one afternoon in August 2018. He’d been driving his BMW on Interstate 93 in Salem, doing the speed limit.
Incumbent Phil Scott says he will seek another term as Vermont Governor. Planned Parenthood to close five clinics in Vermont, New Hampshire. On June 12th, the Planned Parenthood clinics in Hyde Park, Bennington, St. Albans, Middlebury, and Claremont, New Hampshire will be closing their doors for good.
Planned Parenthood to close five clinics in Vermont, New Hampshire.
