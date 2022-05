WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A second restaurant will soon be coming to Williston Square. Officials will be holding a groundbreaking for Pizza Ranch Thursday as part of the Williston Economic Development Summit. The company signed a purchase agreement in September, which will be located right next to Slim Chickens and Genesis. Talks between the franchisers and the city have been going on for years, but COVID-19 and other issues caused setbacks.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 7 DAYS AGO