Have you gotten your shingles vaccine yet? You know about shingles, the painful rash caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox. Once you have chicken pox, the virus remains inactive in your body. Then for reasons not entirely understood, it reappears – usually in older folks like us. But it can appear in the young’uns – like thirty-somethings. And you can get it more than once – isn’t that nice? There are potential long term effects – including loss of vision and hearing which are getting bad enough without any help from shingles.

TEHAMA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO