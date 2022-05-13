Albuquerque city councilor working to make senior center coffee free

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque City Councilors may have averted a coffee catastrophe at senior centers. Before the pandemic, the city’s senior centers sold an average of 66,000 cups of coffee per year. They had been charging just 30 cents per cup but the mayor’s budget was calling for an increase that would have jacked prices up to 50 cents per cup.

Story continues below

Councilor Pat Davis introduced a proposed amendment that would not only cover the extra cost but make coffee free. The $50,000 comes from a reserve fund and if passed, the proposed change would take effect in July.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.