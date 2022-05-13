ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas salon shootings: Attacks against Asians up to nearly 11,000, including in DFW

By Brayden Garcia
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Dallas police said the attack on a Korean hair salon Wednesday may be connected to a string of attacks on Asian-American businesses.

Dallas police have increased patrols in Asian-American communities and are deploying more resources such as cameras to prevent further attacks, Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference Friday.

A gunman on Wednesday walked into a hair salon on Royal Lane near Interstate 35E, an Asian community in Dallas that is predominantly Korean, and shot three women before leaving in a maroon minivan, according to police.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020, reports have risen of violence, harassment and hate incidents against Asian Americans. Verbal harassment and deliberate avoidance of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been a majority of the incidents, followed by physical assaults and being coughed at or spat on, USA Today reported last year. A majority of the victims have been women.

On March 16, 2021, eight people were killed in and near Atlanta, Georgia, at spa businesses. The slayings contributed to fear and anger among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and motivated many to join the fight against the rising hostility.

Between March 19, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021, there were at least 10,905 hate incidents against Asian Americans in the U.S., according to Stop AAPI Hate . Texas ranked fourth in number of reported hate incidents during that stretch, with around 425.

In February, a Midland man pleaded guilty to hate crime charges for attacking an Asian family in 2020, where he slashed open the face of a 6-year-old child.

In 2021, an Asian-American owned restaurant in San Antonio was vandalized , days after its owner criticized Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to rescind the statewide mask policy during the pandemic.

If you witness someone being harassed, Stop AAPI Hate recommends taking these steps.

  • Take action: Approach the targeted person, introduce yourself and offer support.
  • Actively listen: Ask before taking any actions and respect the targeted person’s wishes. Monitor the situation if needed.
  • Ignore the attacker: Using your discretion, attempt to calm the situation by using your voice, body language or distractions.
  • Accompany: If the situation escalates, invite the targeted person to join you in leaving.
  • Offer emotional support: Help the targeted person by asking how they’re feeling. Assist them in figuring out what they want to do next.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

