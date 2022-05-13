Students spend day building hovercrafts

UNION, Ohio (WDTN) — Union Elementary students were able to spend the day building hovercrafts with teams of their peers on May 13.

Groups of students created team names and designed flags. They then measured and cut out the skirt, assembled the hovercraft components, tested and evaluated, made changes to increase performance, did push tests with riders, and competed for distance.

This experience was made possible through an organization called The Hovercraft Project , which has a mission of equipping students with the skills they need to succeed through science, teamwork and immersive learning.

Cognizant of today’s educational environment, The Hovercraft Project meets CORE curriculum requirements and promotes interest in science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM).

