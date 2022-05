MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — It's that time of year when lab workers at the East Stroudsburg University Tick Research Center are hard at work testing ticks for disease. "In the tick population, we see ranges. So, for the nymphs, we can see upwards of about 40 percent that will be infected with Lyme disease, and then the adults are greater. Up to 60 percent can be carriers of the pathogen that causes Lyme disease," said Nicole Chinnici, the lab director of the East Stroudsburg University Tick Research Lab.

