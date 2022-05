Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed that Canelo Alvarez is quite confident in his ability to defeat Dmitry Bivol in a potential rematch. Bivol came away with a successful defense of his WBA (Super) light heavyweight title against Alvarez last Saturday via a unanimous decision victory. Bivol had his way over the course of the bout with the undisputed super middleweight world champion, which included connecting on at least 30 percent of power punches in all but just one round (10th).

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO