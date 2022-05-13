ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven program plants 10,000th tree

By Matt Buynak
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4di1aT_0fdYbBmZ00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A milestone on Friday for a tree-planting program in New Haven. The program planted its 10,000 th tree at Quinnipiac River Park.

“We first started planting trees in 1995 with our community green space volunteers, which we’ve been doing continuously every summer. Volunteers identify any place they want to plant a tree. We support those groups with the tree and everything else they need to complete the projects that they want to carry out,” said Colleen Murphy-Dunning, Urban Resources Initiative Director.

The program provides jobs to high school students. People in New Haven can request to have a tree planted, you just have to promise to water it and care for it.

