The friends of Ruston Skate Park hold 50/50 online auction to help raise money for skatepark

RUSTON, La.( KTVE/KARD)- The Friends of Ruston Skate Park is an organization aimed to help provide a concrete skatepark and public art experience in the former municipal pool in Ruston, LA.

The groups vision is to create a safe, creative, art-centered park that improves our community and empowers youth. The organization is holding a special event tonight from 6P.M. until 10P.M. at the Ruston Farmers Market as well as an online auction that ends tonight at 9P.M.

Tonight the public can stop by the Ruston Farmers Market to grab some food, listen to music, purchase posters, shirts, hats and art. All proceeds from tonight’s event will go towards the new skate park fund. The fundraising auction will feature 200 skate decks all designed by different artists from around the country that the public can bid on to help raise proceeds for the skate park, some of which are signed by legendary pro skater Tony Hawk.

Among the 300 different artists that designed the decks for the fundraiser, a handful of them live right here in our community. Local artists from Ruston, Monroe, Shreveport, and Lincoln Parish have all contributed their time and talent to help raise money for the new skatepark.

The goal of the project is to raise two hundred and fifty thousand dollars and then the city of Ruston will match the remaining funds.

“The city has said when we reach two hundred and fifty thousand dollars they’re ready to kick in the rest to build the park and so tonight’s fundraiser is going directly towards that goal”, said Jessica Slaughter ,program director, for The Friends of Ruston Skate Park.

