ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

We are going to have unsettled weather at times through the weekend.

By Joe Murgo
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybbKE_0fdYYyhB00

There will be a few showers and thunderstorms scattered around the area early tonight. The rest of tonight will be a bit humid with a fair amount of clouds and some isolated showers. Lows tonight will be near to just above 60.

An upper-level low combined with a flow from the Atlantic Ocean will continue to bring us more clouds than sunshine on Saturday. We will have scattered showers, and in spots, there will be an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs Saturday will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Sunday will feature some peeks of sunshine but an approaching front approaching from the west will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for the showers and thunderstorms seems will be during the afternoon. With a switch in the wind direction, it will be a little warmer on Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. The front will still be close enough for a couple of showers and thunderstorms to be around Monday with more clouds than sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Tuesday will turn out to be a partly to mostly sunny day with a comfortable high near 70. Sunshine will give way to clouds on Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Showers are likely Wednesday night into Thursday. Clouds will try to break for some sunshine Thursday. Highs will be close to, if not just above, 70. Warmer air will press in later next week. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine Friday with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Fair and air-conditioner weather moves in for next weekend.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Staying warm & muggy for Sunday with a few afternoon storms

Tonight showers will continue to fade into the overnight with a partly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and low 60s as the mild and muggy conditions remain in place. Winds will be light out of the south. We start our Sunday under clouds and sun....
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Quiet tonight, cold front arrives Monday bringing showers/ t-storms; some strong

Showers and thunderstorms will diminish this evening and we’ll see many breaks in the clouds. Expect a partially clear sky and lows dropping into the upper 50s. Winds will be light and variable. Look to the sky tonight!! There will be a total lunar eclipse and with the breaks in the clouds we should get a glimpse of it! Below are the details and the times!
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Weather Minute for May 16, 2022

This morning we will be dealing with patchy fog with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. There will also be dense fog this morning reducing visibility. Stay a safe distance away from the person in front of you, and use your low beams instead of high beams to be able to see better.
ENVIRONMENT
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean
News 12

Wind moves out Thursday, rain moves in for the weekend

Winds won’t be a worry on Thursday, but rain is on the way for the weekend. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says Friday will bring clouds with a slight chance of some early showers. There will be a chance for light showers in the evening. The...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Scattered storms are firing up this evening

Showers and storms are firing up this evening, and they are pulsing up, resulting in severe thunderstorm warnings. The primary threats for the storms tonight will have hail and gusty winds. The storms and showers are also moving very slowly to the north and east, between 5-10mph, which will cause flooding. More showers and storms are expected to fire up this evening before pushing out of the region overnight and early on Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
KSNT

Beautiful day before rain returns for Tuesday

Even though we start off on the cool side today, we’ll warm up pretty quickly through this afternoon. Today will be one of the most pleasant days this week with plenty of sunshine and winds remaining light out of the south. Highs should make it up into the upper 70s and low 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

Summer Warmth Today, Showers Tonight

This weekend will feature summer-like warmth and humidity. Our average high temperature should be right around 71 degrees. High temperatures will be between 80 and 85 degrees for inland parts of the state. Closer to the shoreline, a south wind off of the chilly Long Island Sound will keep temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Temperatures expected to reach highs of 27C

The UK could see the warmest spell of the year as temperatures are expected to reach highs of 27C.Most of the country can expect above average temperatures in the coming week with Saturday widely being between 16C and 19C, with the potential of 24C in the southeast, the Met Office has said.The sunshine will span from the north of Scotland to the south of England though some cloud is expected in parts of the north and west of the country.Warm air from north Africa is behind the above average temperatures, but they’ll be followed by a series of low-pressure systems...
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Rain returns to the forecast. Who's got the best chance of some and when?

For a detailed look at your forecast, checkout the above video. More patches of fog found across the area to start the day but another warm, beautiful afternoon is in store for us after it clears. We warm quickly and temperatures will rise to the 80s by lunchtime and we'll finish the day at the coast in the mid 80s and the rest of us will be closer to 90 by this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

We have the potential to see storms today with damaging winds

This morning we will be dealing with patchy fog with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today we will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could become severe with damaging winds, frequent lightning, and hail. Use caution while driving and stay weather aware through the day. It looks like the highest potential for severe weather will be during the later morning into the early afternoon hours. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds wit low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
WINKNEWS.com

Hot, humid Monday with possible inland storms

Highs will stretch into the 90s Monday afternoon, with winds primarily out of the west. A few storms will be possible inland. These rain chances will be low, and severe thunderstorms are not expected. Boaters will encounter a near-perfect forecast on the water. Even with the muggy feel, many of...
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 Lite FM

Cold Weather in the Hudson Valley, But Will That Change Soon?

A Warm-Up? The Weather Channel says that it will begin to progressively feel warmer as the week goes on. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 70s to low 80s during the day by late week, with lows only reaching the 50s to low 60s at night. There will be a chance for scattered thunderstorms by the weekend, as highs will stay around 80 degrees. When you look ahead on TWC's extended 10-day forecast, highs should stay in the 70s and 80s, with lows only in the 50s and 60s.
HUDSON, NY
WTAJ

WTAJ

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy