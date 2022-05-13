ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Co. to open hurricane-resistant facilities

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
 3 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) – County officials are adding more hurricane-resistant buildings around the community.

Work is underway on a new community center at Majette Park in northern Bay County.  The facility will double as a secondary Emergency Operations Center and staging area.

The sounds of construction can be heard all across Majette Park off Highway 231 as workers are putting together this $2.6 million, 10,000 square foot community center.

“This is a great facility for the growth that’s going on here in the community,” County Chief Infrastructure officer Keith Bryant said. “We don’t have anything like this around here.”

Bryant said during Hurricane Michael, they discovered they needed another emergency management facility to turn to.

“It’s going to be our records keeping, it’s going to be a backup EOC for the community it’ll also be a community center so people can rent this facility,” he said.

Engineers have worked with Bay County to make sure this structure can withstand a category five hurricane. That means having a more hardened structure and adding a backup generator.

“This facility, we will be able to put them here, public works here and have our heavy equipment here in the parking lot so right after an event we will be able to roll out and start recovery,” Bryant said.

The community center construction at Majette Park will wrap up later this fall.

Bay County is also working on plans for a second community center and EOC facility off of Highway 20 near Fountain.

