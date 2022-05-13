Curling great Matt Hamilton gets first haircut in four years to support brain cancer research

MADISON, Wis. — Olympic gold medalist and McFarland native Matt Hamilton trimmed his famous locks Friday to support brain cancer research.

Hamilton’s haircut at the Great Clips in Sun Prairie Friday afternoon was the first time the curling star has gotten a trim in four years.

The effort aimed to raise awareness and money for brain cancer research through his work with StacheStrong .

“Once I realized the platform I had, I thought it was a great chance to give back to the community and do something that is near and dear to me,” he said.

Hamilton’s hair will be donated to Wigs for Kids to help children experiencing hair loss due to medical conditions.

