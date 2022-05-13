ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Report: Arkansas employees' checks docked after AG bumps pay beyond authority

By Merrilee Gasser
dequeenbee.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Arkansas mistakenly paid state employees $1.3 million in February and had to recoup the money from those workers’ paychecks, according to a legislative audit finding. Additionally, the audit showed that employees in the attorney general’s office exceeded their salary appropriation by over...

www.dequeenbee.com

