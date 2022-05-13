First Small Sliders franchise will open in Thibodaux

Capital Region cigar smokers have plenty of places to explore the world of cigars. At spots like Habana Port Cigar Merchants on Perkins Road, cigar brands such as Oliva, La Aroma de Cuba and Padrón line the shelves of the shop’s humidor. Stacked wooden cigar boxes stand in the middle of the aisle, neighboring the many shelves full of pigtail cigars mounting over one another. Davidoff Winston Churchill Cigars are cherished in a glass case outside of the humidor. Bar patrons can sit back in a row of black leather chairs and enjoy a cigar of their choosing. The lounge also has a wide selection of pipe tobacco blends, featuring flavors like espresso, champagne and honey.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO