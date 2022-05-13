First Small Sliders franchise will open in Thibodaux

The Capital Region has very few available spaces for industrial tenants, which is great for landlords but can also limit the local economy’s growth. The region typically sees very little speculative construction meant to serve the industrial sector, and the vacancy rate is very low, so companies that need a large warehouse space quickly have to look elsewhere. A 200,000-square-foot spec project, for example, is a big risk for local developers and lenders, and the national developers backed by institutional investors typically focus on larger markets, says Evan Scroggs with NAI Latter & Blum.
Comments / 1