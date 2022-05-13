ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

First Small Sliders franchise will open in Thibodaux

By Daily Report Staff
Baton Rouge Business Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaton Rouge-based Smalls Sliders, the cheeseburger drive-thru concept backed by Walk-On’s founder Brandon Landry and former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, is expanding into Thibodaux....

