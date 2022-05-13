Kansas City Royals fans among biggest ‘pregame’ drinkers, lightweights: analysis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals fans seem to be downing drinks before heading into Kauffman Stadium, and according to one new analysis, some of them might not even be making it inside.

NYOnlineGambling.com conducted a survey of more than 2,000 sports fans about how much alcohol they drink during an MLB game.

Royals fans drink less than the average baseball fan at 2.32 drinks per game compared to the 2.62 MLB average. That puts Royals fans at 26th among all teams’ fans. Pittsburgh Pirates fans took the bottom spot.

Meanwhile, fans of the Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins and cross-state rival St. Louis Cardinals took the top three spots, enjoying at least three drinks on average.

Royals fans also spend less on alcohol, according to the survey; Kansas City fans spend $16.07 on average, compared to the MLB average of $18.13. Fans spending the most and least on alcohol? Twins fans spend an average of $24.31, and Reds fans spend $12.77 on average.

But even though Royals fans don’t seem to be drinking as much during the game, that doesn’t mean they aren’t drinking at all.

The survey also found Royals fans are big “pregamers,” likely taking the party to the parking lots of Kauffman Stadium before games. Kansas City fans came in third on a list of fans most likely to drink before the game starts, behind only White Sox fans and Twins fans.

NYOnlineGambling.com’s survey also looked at lightweight fans — those most likely to miss some or all of a game due to drinking. Royals fans ranked at 5th on that list; Twins fans took the top spot.

