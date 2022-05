Former Caldwell County Tiger standout Derrin Boyd was at CCHS on Friday to see Jabrion Spikes sign with Georgetown College. Boyd has spent the last three years at the NAIA school. After redshirting his first year, Boyd went on to become Mid-South Conference Freshman of the Year in 2021 and was an All-Mid-South Conference First Team selection each of the last two seasons.

