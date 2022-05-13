Lower Hyalite Road opens May 16

Effective: 2022-05-16 17:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gallatin; Madison The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Madison County in southwestern Montana East central Gallatin County in south central Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 516 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Bozeman, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bozeman, Gallatin Gateway, Four Corners and Bozeman Hot Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
