Softball Youth Night – Friday, May 13th

The Pirates were able to score 115 points at the 11 team invite at Grafton High School. Leading the way in the scoring were the Pole Vaulters. Kaiden Schumacher won the event, Mason Deheck finished in 3rd place and Pete Lotz ended up in 4th place. The 4 x 800 relay team also finished in 1st place. That team was composed of Judah Meeks, Porter Bostwick, Gino Feciskonin, and Jake Meier. Austin Rinke came in 2nd place in the 1600 meter run. In the 800 meter run Judah Meeks ended up in 3rd place and Rinke 4th place. The 4 x 200 relay team ended up in 3rd place. That team was composed of Zach Cox, Judah Meeks, Frank Grebas, and Kaiden Schumacher. In the 3200 meter run Pete Lotz finished in 4th place. In the discus Landon Reisimer had a person best throw that was good for 4th place.

GRAFTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO