Oconto County, WI

Deputy, 2 K-9s escape from washed-out road

By WBAY news staff and
14news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAPLE VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban recounted a frightening situation for a sheriff’s deputy and two K-9s during Thursday night’s storms when heavy rain washed out a county highway. Sgt. Chad Angus was driving along County Highway A in Maple Valley when...

www.14news.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayville death investigation; husband, wife found deceased

MAYVILLE, Wis. - Mayville police are investigating the deaths of a husband and wife found in the backyard of their residence. Officials stated in a social media post the deaths are from apparent medical events. The deaths were reported on Sunday, May 15 at a residence on River Drive in...
MAYVILLE, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Nabbed for 6th OWI in Manitowoc

A man was nabbed for his 6th OWI offense in Manitowoc over the weekend. The Manitowoc Police Department was informed of a vehicle driving erratically on Hamilton Street at around 11:15 Sunday evening. The caller said that the dark-colored van nearly hit another vehicle and was now parked at the...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Chilton Police Looking for Individual Involved in a Scam

The Chilton Police Department is looking for an individual who was involved in a recent scam. The suspect was driving a small silver four-door car (which can be seen in the photo) with an unknown make and model. The driver was described as a male in his 20s or 30s...
CHILTON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

24-year-old Neenah man killed after being struck by vehicle

TOWN OF CLAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on STH 76, north of E. Shady Ln. Sunday morning. Deputies were notified of the incident at 12:19 a.m. A 39-year-old woman from Hortonville called 911 to report that she had hit a person. She is said to have looked for the man but could not find him. She remained on the line and cooperated with the crash investigation.
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Silver Alert: 63-year-old Fond du Lac man last seen on May 15

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Silver Alert has been issued for 63-year-old James Holmes, who was last seen in Fond du Lac. According to officials, Holmes was dropped off in the area of South Main Street and 12th Street in Fond du Lac on May 15. He was reportedly dropped off around 7 p.m.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle hits pedestrian, kills man early Sunday in Winnebago County

CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and later died early in the morning on Sunday in the Town of Clayton. According to a release, at around 12:15 a.m., the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on State Highway 76, just north of East Shady Lane. The female who dialed 911 reported that she had hit a person with her vehicle but could not find him.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

$300k in damages from early morning fire in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A detached garage was a complete loss during a structure fire in the City of De Pere on Sunday. Around 6:00 a.m., the De Pere Fire Department was dispatched to a one-story, single-family residence on the 1100 block of Fay Court. Upon arrival, firefighters...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Motorcycle crash kills a 21-year-old in Shawano County

HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A single motorcycle crash killed one in the Township of Hartland on Friday night. Around 9:45 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a crash near Lakeview Road and Townline Road. After arriving, deputies located the operator of the motorcycle, who...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Gas station in Howard catches fire, has ‘extensive’ damage

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sunday evening fire at a gas station on Velp Avenue caused ‘extensive’ damage. Howard Fire/Rescue tells Local 5 that a Mobil Gas Station on Velp Avenue had an ‘extensive’ amount of damage after a fire on Sunday evening. Officials did not provide an amount of estimated damage.
HOWARD, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point dogs recover after school bus accident

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - If you have driven in Stevens Point, the sight of three golden retrievers hanging out of the back of a white pickup truck topper might be familiar. Riggs, Gunnar and Champ go everywhere with their owner, Jim Gruba, but a crash put their daily car rides on hold.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Gas station fire investigation

Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Cutting-edge computer science designed to mimic the human brain is being used to create lifelike videos of an internationally famous actor, a former U.S. President, or even a world leader in the middle of a violent conflict. Hackers are now using this readily available tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency scams.
hometownbroadcasting.com

5/14/22 Second Barn Fire In Town Of Alto Friday

The Alto Fire Department stayed busy Friday with a second barn fire. They were called out to a barn fire on Mielke Road Friday morning that destroyed an 80 by 40-foot metal barn. Friday evening at 6:42 pm Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies and Alto firefighters were dispatched to a barn fire at N2805 Oak Grove Road. A preliminary investigation shows a backhoe parked outside a barn started on fire and the blaze spread to the barn. The backhoe was a total loss, but there was only minor damage to the barn. No one was injured and no animals were harmed. Fire Departments from Waupun and Brandon/Fairwater fire departments assisted at the scene. Darrin and Corrine Vande Zande own the property.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Vehicle struck multiple times, man arrested for OWI

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was arrested for operating while intoxicated after hitting another car multiple times Friday evening. Brown County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant John Bain said a group of people were traveling through Wisconsin. They stopped for gas near I-43 and County Highway JJ prior to midnight. While at the gas station, they began throwing a football around.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

N. Webster Ave. and University Ave. reopens after crash investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The intersection at North Webster Avenue and University Avenue reopened Sunday afternoon. People are asked to avoid the N. Webster Ave. and University Ave. intersection following a traffic crash. The Green Bay Police Department says the intersection will remain closed for an extended period of...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Webster Ave. and University Ave. reopened

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update on the closure of North Webster Avenue and University Avenue. According to officers, the intersection is now open. NOW: Green Bay Police Department asking motorists to avoid Webster Avenue and University Avenue. SUNDAY, 5/15/2022, 9:53...
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - May 14 & 15, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, May 14 & Sunday, May 15, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

