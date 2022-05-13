Toledo ties daily high-temperature record amid mid-spring heat wave

Toledo’s current burst of mid-spring summertime resulted in record-tying warmth on Friday.

The high temperature at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, the city’s official reporting station, reached 89 degrees at 3:05 p.m., the National Weather Service office in Cleveland reported. That matched a May 13 record set in 1991.

Friday was Toledo’s fourth straight day with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and possibly thunderstorms are forecast for both days this weekend, with local highs in the low 80s, before Toledo-area daytime highs return to the 70s — closer to normal for mid-May — on Monday.