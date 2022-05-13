ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo ties daily high-temperature record amid mid-spring heat wave

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09RM3K_0fdYD5dk00

Toledo’s current burst of mid-spring summertime resulted in record-tying warmth on Friday.

The high temperature at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, the city’s official reporting station, reached 89 degrees at 3:05 p.m., the National Weather Service office in Cleveland reported. That matched a May 13 record set in 1991.

Friday was Toledo’s fourth straight day with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and possibly thunderstorms are forecast for both days this weekend, with local highs in the low 80s, before Toledo-area daytime highs return to the 70s — closer to normal for mid-May — on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Toledo, Ohio

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's not surprising that Toledo, a post-industrial, Rust Belt town with only the fourth highest population in Ohio and splayed out across historic docklands and riversides on the very border of the Great Lakes, is so often missed by travelers passing through the Midwest. Those who do choose to stay a little longer in the "Glass City" are frequently pleasantly surprised by the hidden gems buried among the canal-boom communities. Also, take a look at the wonderful array of locally owned coffee shops.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Toledo, OH
The Lima News

Lima man falls to his death near Hocking Hills State Park

LOGAN — The Hocking County coroner has identified the person who fell to his death at Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve in southeast Ohio on Sunday as Lima resident Willard Gay. Stacey Sams, coroner and chief investigator for the coroner’s office, said Gay was walking the upper rim trail...
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Heat Wave
spectrumnews1.com

Sneaker Club makes footprint in northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Hundreds of sneaker heads are expected in northeast Ohio this weekend to update their collections and help a good cause. The Feet Geeks is hosting its first-ever Sneaker Club expo at Tower City Center in Cleveland. For Madison Williams, owner of The Feet Geeks, there’s nothing like...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WTOL 11

Toledo police reveal territories for the city's gangs

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's mayor has said the vast majority of violent crime in Toledo is gang related, so we wanted to find out what is being done to keep you safe from that violence. WTOL 11 sat down with the head of the Toledo Police Department's gang task...
TOLEDO, OH
WANE-TV

Semi crashes into Van Wert home

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – What was first called in as a lightning strike turned out to be a semi vs. house crash in Van Wert on Monday morning. Van Wert Police were called at about 4:27 a.m. to the area of U.S. 127 and Sunset Drive for a possible lightning strike, according to a media release.
VAN WERT, OH
WTOL 11

One dead, one wounded after shooting in central Toledo Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 26-year-old-man was shot dead in central Toledo on Friday night. Another 22-year-old man was also shot at the same location but is expected to recover. The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Lawrence Avenue near Delaware Avenue. Toledo Police say they were called to...
TOLEDO, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

I Heart Mac & Cheese opening in Northeast Ohio

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — If a macaroni and cheese stuffed taco sounds delicious to you, then you are just days away from the opportunity to try one. I Heart Mac & Cheese will soon make a new home in Parma. On May 25 at 11 a.m., the restaurant with a fast-casual concept offering made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and […]
PARMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

COVID-19 Cases In Williams & Fulton Counties Begin To Climb

There is some bad news on the horizon, as COVID cases are climbing. A couple of months ago, the average amount of COVID cases per 100,000 in Ohio was down to 49. Over the past two weeks, though, ending May l2, the average number of cases per 100,000 people in Ohio has jumped to 205.7. Only 21 of the 88 counties are now below 100 cases per 100,000.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy