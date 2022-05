Rick Riordan, the author behind the Percy Jackson series, penned a scathing response to racist complaints about Leah Jeffries being cast in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Variety broke the news that the 12-year-old will play Annabeth Chase in the upcoming Disney+ series, which also stars Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood. The character was played by Alexandra Daddario in the series' 2010 and 2013 big-screen adaptations.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO