Rochester, NY

Genesee Brew House looking to hire

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Genesee Brew House is more than just beer. The company recently invested about $20 million in equipment and is launching a campaign featuring its employees. It's looking to add more people. Brewery leaders say hiring amid COVID has been hard. The campaign, "Made...

www.whec.com

Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Rochester, New York

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Rochester is one of upstate New York's most pleasant cities, with a variety of intriguing attractions. High Falls, plunging 95 feet over a cliff ledge in the heart of downtown, is one of the most spectacular features. The city also has a vast number of well-preserved ancient buildings, excellent museums, and fantastic places to drink and dine. New York's Rochester Is addicted to good coffee, so plan your next visit accordingly.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Twilight Festival returns this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The MVP Healthcare Rochester Twilight Festival is back this weekend. Some of the very best cyclists from around the world will compete in the Twilight Criterium through Downtown Rochester. The USA Track and Field National Masters Mile and the Rochester Mile Running Race will also...
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Fulkerson Winery to host a derby, the first in New York State

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fulkerson Winery in Dundee, N.Y. will host a Derby at the Vineyard come June, and it’s not your traditional horse competition, Regina Fulkerson of Fulkerson Winery said. “It’s an equestrian event that involves horses and riders throughout the day showing their horses over jumps, so they’ll be a course set up […]
DUNDEE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Women’s Foundation of Genesee Valley to host ‘A Purse for Change’ fundraiser

The Women’s Foundation of Genesee Valley is powering forward and continuing to support local women and girls by hosting its 16th annual A Purse for Change Auction at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. This year’s event will be hosted at the Temple B’rith Kodesh synagogue, 2131 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14618. All proceeds will benefit and support women and girls living in the Greater Rochester area and surrounding counties.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Rochester, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Largest food truck gathering held in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — More than 50 food trucks came together at the New York State Fairgrounds for the Food Truck Battle. Each truck offers a specialty dish that will be voted on by a panel of judges and the event goers. James Bell owns a few food trucks, including...
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Cocktail Revival set for next month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — May 13 is World Cocktail Day and to celebrate, organizers announced the return dates of the Rochester Cocktail Revival. It's the only week-long cocktail festival in New York. It will be held from June 6 through June 12. More than 20 Rochester bars will take...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

East High's barbershop earns Champions of Change Award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — East High's Cutting Edge Barbershop was recognized Monday by the New York State School Board Association. East High has received the Champions of Change Award. Cutting Edge is the first on-campus barbershop to offer free haircuts to Rochester students and for interested students, it's also...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Hamburg Wegmans Closed Unexpectedly On Thursday

If you were shopping at the Wegmans on McKinley, you may have been quickly ushered out on Thursday evening. Customers of Wegmans reported that they were hurrying to clear their grocery list when the store suddenly closed. One Hamburg resident posted on Facebook:. “Wegmans closed just as we got to...
HAMBURG, NY
#Food Drink#Whec#The Genesee Brew House#Covid#Brand
WHEC TV-10

Lunar eclipse turns moon red over Rochester

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Two viewers, Nicole Thering and Cole Adams, sent in photos of the total lunar eclipse that happened at 10:27 p.m. on Sunday. The eclipse turned the moon red in color. A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth aligns between the sun and the moon as...
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Messenger

'The resilience in this room is extraordinary': 18 Victor businesses, owners celebrated

VICTOR - If there was a theme to the 16th annual Victor Business Awards, it was resiliency. Initially scheduled to take place two years ago, the event — which celebrates businesses headquartered in the Victor area — was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But despite the delay, the overall mood was one of celebration for the 18 businesses being recognized. ...
VICTOR, NY
WRGB

Posts allegedly by Buffalo suspect suggest Rochester was considered as target

Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of opening fire on employees and shoppers at a Buffalo grocery store drove hundreds of miles from his home in Broome County to do so. It is believed by law enforcement that Payton Gendron, 18, made his way across the Southern Tier to Western New York, ending up in Buffalo, where he allegedly shot 13 people, killing 10, in a racially-motivated attack Saturday afternoon at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester's gas prices remain 10 cents higher than early May

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Average gas prices in Rochester remain 10 cents higher compared to the first week of May. Local gas prices this week averaged at $4.69 per gallon, which is the same price as last week. That price is nearly $0.45 higher than last month, based on a survey of 319 stations in Rochester that GasBuddy released on Monday.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Genesee Valley QuiltFest being held at RIT

The Genesee Valley Quilt Club (GVQC), in collaboration with the Finger Lakes Chapter of Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), will pay tribute to local a veteran and GVQC member Elsie Cond at an awards ceremony on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony is part of GVQC’s QuiltFest, being held at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Gordon Field House from May 20 to May 22. QuiltFest features thousands of quilts representing all styles and genres of quilting as well as quilt-related vendors, lectures, and workshops.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Dino & Dragon Stroll coming to Rochester

Dino & Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, produced by CV Events is coming to Rochester for the first time. On May 28 and 29, Dino & Dragon Stroll will transform the Rochester Riverside Convention Center into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, and some fantastical dragons throughout. This is the only North American tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons, some standing over 28 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. Creatures feature moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, roars, and other details that make them look real and alive.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester community members react to Buffalo shooting, call for peace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday, people from across the state are coming together to help. One of those people is Clay Harris, the founder and president of Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County. He spent the weekend...
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Chief Financial Officer recognized as 2022 Financial Leader

The Rochester Business Journal in partnership with Financial Executives International, Rochester Chapter, has announced the honorees for Financial Leaders 2022. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB) congratulates Chief Financial Officer, Vincent Yacuzzo, on his selection as a 2022 honoree. The Financial Leaders 2022 Awards recognize financial professionals who have made...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Star comedian to deliver laughs to benefit CSC Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Comedian Demetri Martin will perform his stand-up routine this Saturday, May 21 at the Kodak Center to benefit the Cancer Support Community of Rochester. Martin’s performance is set to begin at 7:30. John Salter is the Event Chair for “A Night of Comedy with...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

First notable rain for Rochester in nearly two weeks

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Monday brought the first notable rain for Rochester in nearly two weeks. The official rain total only ended up being 0.13", but some parts of our area received nearly 1" of rainfall. Take a look at the rain amounts that were recorded Monday by the New...
ROCHESTER, NY
talkerofthetown.com

Brighton School Board candidate Melaney Bernhardt is unfit to hold any office from David Cay Johnston

[Melaney Bernhardt of Brighton holds two signs, Freedom Over Fear and Honk For Freedom, joining a group of people on Massachusetts Avenue in Buffalo protesting against COVID health regulation mandates on February 12, 2022. The group met in the parking lot of a former Gander Mountain on Young Street, Tonawanda, to rally and then caravan to Pat Sole Park in Buffalo near the Peace Bridge to protest the COVID mandates. Part of the rally was in support of the truckers in Canada who shut down the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The group headed first to Niagara Square before heading to Pat Sole Park and honked as they went by Buffalo City Hall and Buffalo Police and Fire Headquarters. TINA MACINTYRE-YEE/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE]
BRIGHTON, NY

