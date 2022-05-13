Genesee Brew House looking to hire

Dino & Dragon Stroll, a national touring event, produced by CV Events is coming to Rochester for the first time. On May 28 and 29, Dino & Dragon Stroll will transform the Rochester Riverside Convention Center into the Mesozoic Era with prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, and some fantastical dragons throughout. This is the only North American tour that lets you walk-thru and get up close to life-like and life-size dinosaurs and dragons, some standing over 28 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. Creatures feature moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, mouths that open and close, breathing movements, synchronized sounds, roars, and other details that make them look real and alive.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO