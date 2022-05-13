ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Person Fatally Shot In Alexandria: Police

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago
Alexandria Police Department Photo Credit: Alexandria Police Department (Facebook)

One person has died in an afternoon shooting in Alexandria, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria on the right before 3 p.m. on Friday, May 13, Alexandria Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found one male victim dead on scene and another male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, police said.

Initial investigation suggests the shooting sparked from an alleged carjacking incident involving five individuals, according to police. A local reporter said the victim shot two alleged car jackers at a gas station in the area.

Everyone involved has been taken in custody and there is no threat to the public, police said. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-746-6650 or at 703-746-4444. Tips can be anonymous.

