The Alto Fire Department stayed busy Friday with a second barn fire. They were called out to a barn fire on Mielke Road Friday morning that destroyed an 80 by 40-foot metal barn. Friday evening at 6:42 pm Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputies and Alto firefighters were dispatched to a barn fire at N2805 Oak Grove Road. A preliminary investigation shows a backhoe parked outside a barn started on fire and the blaze spread to the barn. The backhoe was a total loss, but there was only minor damage to the barn. No one was injured and no animals were harmed. Fire Departments from Waupun and Brandon/Fairwater fire departments assisted at the scene. Darrin and Corrine Vande Zande own the property.

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO