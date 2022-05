Luka Doncic at 23 is on a career path that is scary to think about. Despite having been in the league for just four years, Doncic has been an All-Star for three of those, and All-NBA First Team for two, developing into arguably the most complete offensive player in the league. He had an incredible pedigree coming into the league and it has already translated extremely well into the NBA.

