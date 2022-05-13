Yale Hosts St. Joe’s in NCAA First Round Saturday

Effective: 2022-05-16 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hartford The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hartford County in northern Connecticut Southwestern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts Western Hampden County in western Massachusetts * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 534 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Torrington, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Bristol, Manchester, East Hartford, Enfield, Southington, Westfield, Glastonbury, Newington, Windsor, Northampton, Agawam, West Springfield, Wethersfield, South Windsor, Farmington, Simsbury and Bloomfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
