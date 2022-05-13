ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Yale Hosts St. Joe’s in NCAA First Round Saturday

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation: New Haven, Conn. For the first time ever, Yale University and Saint Joseph's will play a men's lacrosse game and do so on a grand stage as the No. 4 overall seeded Bulldogs host the Hawks on Saturday, May 14 at 5 p.m., inside Reese Stadium on ESPNU. Chris Cotter...

Softball Bows out of NCAA Tournament

UNION, N.J. (5/16/22) – Heather Clevenger and Eliza Filus were both named to the All-Tournament Team as the second seed Kean University softball team bowed out of the NCAA Tournament with an 8-0 loss to top seed and third ranked Eastern Connecticut State in the Union Regional Final on Monday morning.
Bulldogs Drop Season Finale on Sunday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Grad student Teddy Hague and senior team captain Mason LaPlante both reached base four times today in their final Yale game in a 10-6 loss to Harvard at George H.W. Bush '48 Field. Hague also blasted an opposite field homer to left field and finished with...
No. 2 Bulldogs Continue Dominance at Eastern Sprints

WORCESTER, Mass. – — The beast of the East continued its dominance at the Eastern Sprints today. The Yale Heavyweight Crew captured gold in the first, second and third-varsity grand finals to earn the Rowe Cup for overall supremacy a fourth straight time. The varsity EARC victory was the sixth straight for the Elis, who were rowing out of lane one on Lake Quinsigamond without their injured Olympic gold medalist stroke Dan Williamson.
Paul Campagna, who led Pulaski to five state titles, has died

Paul F. Campagna, who led founded the wrestling program at Pulaski High in New Britain and led the Generals to five Class S state championships in a span of six years, has died at the age of 78 in Sarasota, Florida. For more than 20 years from 1961 through 1982,...
This Is The Best Cheesesteak In Connecticut

A Hamden restaurant is being credited for having the best cheesesteak in Connecticut. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cheesesteak in every state, which included Ray & Mike's Deli as the top choice for Connecticut. "People drive across the tiny state for their cheesesteak fix...
Bristol Woman Wins $100,000 In CT Lottery CASH5 Prize

Eights were wild for two lucky CT Lottery winners who cashed in winning $88,888 scratch-off tickets that were sold at the same liquor store in Connecticut. On Thursday, May 12, CT Lottery announced that two winning “Electric 7s” tickets worth nearly six figures that were sold in New Haven County at The Wine Press on Campbell Avenue in West Haven had been cashed in on the same day.
3 earthquakes off Narragansett coast since Saturday morning

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Three earthquakes haven shaken parts of Rhode Island since Saturday morning. No damage has been reported. Rhode Island is not known for its earthquakes, but they do happen occasionally. They are usually small and not felt; however, quite a few people felt the earthquakes this weekend.
Pirates returning to take over Milford June 5

MILFORD — Pirates of all ages will once again invade the city next month. Pirates Day, now in its 20th consecutive year and sponsored by Seven Seas Restaurant and Pub, will mark the unofficial start to summer in Milford on June 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “For...
How ‘No Mow May’ is taking over some Connecticut neighborhoods

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stroll down Kenyon Street in Hartford’s West End, and the first thing you’ll notice are the dandelions. Some yards have only one or two, others have many more. They poke up from slightly overgrown lawns, yellow accents in an otherwise pristine neighborhood.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hartford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 17:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hartford The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hartford County in northern Connecticut Southwestern Hampshire County in western Massachusetts Western Hampden County in western Massachusetts * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 534 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Torrington, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Bristol, Manchester, East Hartford, Enfield, Southington, Westfield, Glastonbury, Newington, Windsor, Northampton, Agawam, West Springfield, Wethersfield, South Windsor, Farmington, Simsbury and Bloomfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hammonasset Beach S.P., Madison, (C3D)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A pleasant 3 mile walk on mostly paved trails and beach. May is the time to see migrating warblers and other birds in the park. Lunch afterwards at Fish Tales. Park is on right off Rte. 1, about 2 miles east of center of Madison. Meet 10 AM at Nature Center Parking Lot. Enter park and follow signs towards Meig's Point. Lot is on left across from boardwalk. Rain cancels.
This Week in CT: Food truck park opening in Hartford

(WTNH) – Food truck parks are a relatively new thing. From the suburbs of Hartford to New Haven Harbor, they are becoming more and more popular. Connecticut is about to become home to another one that has another purpose than just feeding people. The vacant lot in Hartford’s west...
Chance for Storms Sunday evening, Monday

Our streak of 80°+ has extended to four after temps peaked at 81° at Bradley Airport on Sunday afternoon. The warmth continues on Monday before we cool back to near normal highs for mid-May. Tonight, we're watching some storms moving through that may produce gusty winds and heavy...
