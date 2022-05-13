Yale Hosts St. Joe’s in NCAA First Round Saturday

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A pleasant 3 mile walk on mostly paved trails and beach. May is the time to see migrating warblers and other birds in the park. Lunch afterwards at Fish Tales. Park is on right off Rte. 1, about 2 miles east of center of Madison. Meet 10 AM at Nature Center Parking Lot. Enter park and follow signs towards Meig's Point. Lot is on left across from boardwalk. Rain cancels.

MADISON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO