Bedford, NY

Revised Noise Ordinance begins on Sunday, May 15, 2022

bedfordny.gov
 3 days ago

The Town of Bedford revised its noise ordinance to restrict the use of gas powered leaf blowers due to the loud and far-traveling noise these machines emit. Gas powered leaf blowers also bring bad smells, particulate air pollution, toxic emissions, and are harmful to human health and...

bedfordny.gov

98q.com

Danbury Zoning Board of Appeals signs off on revised plans by Caraluzzi's Market

The Danbury Zoning Board of Appeals has signed off on revised plans by Caraluzzi's Market for the size of the sign to be placed at the front of their Mill Plain Road property. The applicant reduced the proposed sign size from 211 square feet to 174 square feet, with the LED screen shrinking from a proposed 112 square feet to 96 square feet. The overall design would stay the same and still comply with the height limit in the zone.
DANBURY, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Heavy evening thundershowers wash out Orange County road

OTISVILLE – Route 211 in the Otisville/Mount Hope area was closed due to flooding that hit Orange County around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The flooding caused an embankment to give way into the roadway at State Street and Sanitorium Avenue. The state road was closed to one lane of...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Sullivan County leans toward ‘ban the box’

MONTICELLO – The Sullivan County Legislature is expected to approve the “ban the box” question on job applications. At present, county job applications ask if individuals have been convicted of a crime. If lawmakers vote to remove that, County Human Resources Commissioner Julie Diescher said there would...
riverheadlocal

State should follow Suffolk’s lead on gas tax relief

For the past several months, gas prices nationwide have been at unsustainable highs. The average price of a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.759 a gallon. New York State’s government tried to address this issue earlier this year by passing a law cutting 16 cents off of the 33-cent per gallon existing gas tax temporarily from June 1 to the end of the year. This, although a step in the right direction, is a short-sighted half-measure approach to an issue that is continually straining the wallets of Long Island families.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Bedford, NY
Government
City
Bedford, NY
101.5 WPDH

Huge Lines Form at The Cheapest Hudson Valley Gas Station

This weekend cars were waiting in line for up to 20 minutes to fill up with the cheapest gas in the Hudson Valley. With gas prices continuing to rise, one local gas station is offering customers the chance to fill up for far less than their competitors. The deal proved too good to pass up for many drivers who found themselves waiting in long lines on Sunday.
HUDSON, NY
98q.com

Truck crashes into ambulance at Brewster highway accident site

The Brewster Fire Department ambulance crew and the driver of the truck were transported to Danbury and Putnam Hospital with minor injuries. The truck was carrying milk, some of which spilled into the center median. Additionally, 250 gallons of diesel spilled requiring the response of DEP, DEC and Putnam County Haz Mat to the scene.
BREWSTER, NY
therealdeal.com

Holdout threatens massive Long Island development

A developer may be forced to pump the brakes on a massive mixed-use project in Ronkonkoma, as a bus company owner is refusing to yield to an attempted seizure by eminent domain. A depot operated by charter bus company North Fork Express stands in the way of the second phase...
newyorkupstate.com

See the Upstate NY counties with the worst commutes in state

New York City-area commuters suffer through the longest commutes in the state, but workers in some Upstate places also struggle. Stacker recently compiled a list of the New York counties with the longest commutes and the top 10 is dominated by Downstate locations. Browse a bit, though, and you’ll find plenty of Upstate places.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverheadlocal

Fire destroys golf carts at county course in Riverhead Sunday night

A fire at the Indian Island county golf course last night damaged the golf cart storage building there and destroyed most of the golf carts stored within the building. A 911 call reported the fire at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday. First Assistant Chief JR Renten found smoke and flames coming out of west end of the building, according to a Riverhead Fire Department spokesperson.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Central Hudson’s billing glitches still under scrutiny by officials

ULSTER COUNTY – Central Hudson’s billing practices are still being scrutinized by elected leaders. On Thursday, three leaders sent a joint letter to Central Hudson calling for the utility company to take immediate actions to correct the issues. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, New York State Senator Michelle...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New congressional maps drawn; Ryan runs, Skoufis considers

WASHINGTON – The new House of Representative districts have been drawn by the court-appointed Special Master, with a new 18th District representing Orange County, southern Ulster and most of Dutchess County. Ulster County Executive Patrick Ryan announced on Twitter that he will run for the new seat. Should he...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Hudson Valley Café Reopens After Months-Long Closure

A popular café in the region has officially reopened after a months-long closure due to staffing shortages.The owners of Frida’s Café & Bakery in Milton in Ulster County announced on Thursday, May 12, that the eatery was back in business.“We are thrilled to announce that Frida's is officially o…
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

CDC: Westchester County seeing high COVID transmission rates

NEW YORK -- Westchester is now considered a high COVID transmission county, according to data from the CDC.  That means the county is seeing levels of cases of hospitalizations that are putting a strain on the local health care system. The CDC, along with the state health department, now recommends masks be warn indoors. Suffolk, Nassau, Dutchess, Orange and Putnam counties are also considered high risk transmission areas. Rockland County is at a medium level. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
themonroesun.com

Town pursues purchase of St. Jude School property, eyes community center

MONROE, CT — First Selectman Ken Kellogg announced today that he has been working with St. Jude Parish and the Diocese of Bridgeport on a plan for the town to purchase the former St. Jude school property, which Kellogg says is a prime opportunity for the creation of a Monroe Community Center.
MONROE, CT
101.5 WPDH

Prepare Now for Possible Tornado in Hudson Valley

Weather forecasters are predicting the possibility of isolated tornadoes in certain areas of the Hudson Valley today. Now is the time to prepare. According to the National Weather Service, conditions are ripe for some violent weather on Monday afternoon. Strong winds, rain, hail, and possible tornadoes are all on the table as this unstable weather pattern makes its way through the Hudson Valley.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Visit “Paradise” at New Ulster County Restaurant

When was the last time that you brought yourself to paradise? You can now do so in the Hudson Valley. New businesses and restaurants have recently opened throughout each county and there's so much to experience. Hudson Valley's "Paradise" is located in Ulster County, NY. This new restaurant has opened...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY

