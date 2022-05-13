ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorham, NH

White Mountains Brush Fire Containment Efforts Improve

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGORHAM, N.H. (AP) — Fire crews have improved containment lines in a 48-acre brush fire in New Hampshire’s White Mountain National Forest, forest officials said Friday. The fire is west of the...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

WCAX

Firefighters battle large forest fire in White Mountains

BARTLETT, N.H. (AP) — Firefighters in New Hampshire are battling a large forest fire that’s burned hundreds of acres in the White Mountains this weekend. The U.S. Forest Service said federal, state and local personnel responded to a fire on state land in Crawford Notch State Park at around 11 a.m. Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
97.5 WOKQ

Wildfires in New Hampshire Burn 175 Acres

First the iconic Red Jacket Inn bursts into flames...now the White Mountain National Forest?. As devastating as it is, the White Mountains did in fact have around 175 acres roasted by wildfires this past weekend, according to a WMUR article. Forest fires are often something we see on the news...
WCAX

Firefighters making progress on northern NH fire

CONWAY, N.H. (AP) — A forest fire in northern New Hampshire is down to a little over 100 acres, and rain on Monday helped firefighters’ efforts, forest officials said. The Bemis Fire is in Crawford Notch State Park, the White Mountain National Forest and on private land. It’s comprised of three smaller fires.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

NH Fish & Game rescues three separate hikers in one day

FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish & Game conducted three separate rescues Saturday. The first rescue happened near the summit of Mt. Cube in Orford at about 12:40 p.m. Officials say a 73-year-old man from Manchester suffered an unspecified medical emergency, which resulted in rescue crews and a New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter being called in.
FRANCONIA, NH
US News and World Report

New Mexico Wildfire Now Ranks as Largest in State History

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) - A wildfire burning for 40 days in New Mexico on Monday became the largest in the Southwestern state's recorded history as it forced the evacuation of a small ski resort and villages in drought-hit mountains east of Santa Fe. Driven by relentless winds, the blaze has...
TAOS, NM
WMUR.com

Video: Scattered storms with wind, hail for parts of NH Monday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Another warm and somewhat humid day with a cold front approaching from the west this PM...some strong thunderstorms are possible this afternoon/evening. Today will be partly sunny, warm (highs between 72-82 away from the coast)and a bit humid with scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts and hail. The tornado threat is also non-zero, but still low. The highest threat area appears to be across the western half of the state. Storms likely diminish in strength as they track eastbound during the evening before wrapping up overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued in parts of New Hampshire Monday evening

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches were issued for parts of New Hampshire Monday evening. The warning areas included Sullivan, Rockingham, Strafford, Cheshire, Merrimack, Grafton, Carroll, Grafton, Belknap and Hillsborough counties. Damaging winds over 60 mph, penny-size hail and heavy rain are some of the potential hazards of the storm.
ENVIRONMENT
Q97.9

The Idiots Were Out in Force in Scarborough for First Hot Day in Months

I don't even know how someone does this without feeling like a complete tool. Saturday highs were in the 80's along the coast, it was a scorcher for May 14! Inland it was even warmer. Well, there's only one thing to do and that's head to the beach! It's crazy because I knew my favorite beach would be busy and free since it's before Memorial Day. I'm gonna tell you about my favorite beach, even though I don't want to. I want to keep it a secret.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMUR.com

Fisherman rescued from Connecticut River in Lebanon

LEBANON, N.H. — A fisherman that waded into the Connecticut River in Lebanon on Friday was rescued, according to officials. The Lebanon Fire Department said they were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. Friday to the Connecticut River at Bridge Street for a report of a person in the water needing help.
LEBANON, NH
WMUR.com

Strong to severe thunderstorms expected in New Hampshire Monday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Strong to severe storms are expected Monday afternoon and evening with strong winds the primary threat in addition to hail or an isolated tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has part of New Hampshire in a "slight" risk (in yellow) for severe weather on Monday. This means scattered severe storms are possible. Eastern NH and the Seacoast (shaded in green) are in a "marginal" risk meaning an isolated severe storm is possible. The further west you go, the better chance of seeing severe weather before storms weaken as they track east.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Eastern Cheshire County in southern New Hampshire Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire West central Belknap County in central New Hampshire Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 644 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Newport to Windsor to near Troy, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Concord, Franklin, Jaffrey, Henniker, New London, Bedford, Milford, Amherst, Peterborough, Hopkinton, New Boston, Loudon, Antrim, Mont Vernon, Canterbury, Greenfield, Lyndeborough, Bradford, Dublin and Francestown. This includes the following highways Interstate 89 between mile markers 0 and 33. Interstate 93 between mile markers 33 and 58. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
NewsBreak
Environment
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grafton, Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grafton; Merrimack; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Sullivan County in central New Hampshire Southwestern Grafton County in northern New Hampshire Northwestern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Claremont, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Claremont, Lebanon, New London, Grafton, Hanover, Charlestown, Enfield, Canaan, Danbury, Newport, Grantham, Andover, Cornish, Croydon, Dorchester, Plainfield, Wilmot, Orange, Sunapee and Springfield. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 30 and 60. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
foxbangor.com

Forest rangers battle wildfire

LAKE VIEW — Maine forest rangers assisted Milo and Brownville firefighters to contain a set of wildfires along the rail line in Lake View Friday. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was on scene. District Ranger Jon Blackstone reports the four fires made up approximately 34 acres in size and...
BROWNVILLE, ME
mynbc5.com

Vermont man traps bobcat in bathroom following attack

WINDSOR, Vt. — An older Vermont man is safe this morning after he was attacked by a bobcat inside his house. This happened in the town of Windsor on Friday morning. Police believe the animal chased a housecat into the home, through the front door. That's when it encountered...
WINDSOR, VT
Seacoast Current

Fire Destroys Victorian Home in York Beach, Maine

A fire Friday afternoon fanned by an ocean breeze heavily damaged a York Beach house that dates back to the late 1800's. Flames broke out on the ocean side of the Victorian-style house on Freeman Street near Wellington Avenue around 2 p.m., York Beach Assistant Fire Chief Paul Banville told NewsCenter Maine.
YORK, ME
mynbc5.com

Planned Parenthood set to close some health centers in Vermont and New Hampshire

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Planned Parenthood of Northern New England says it will close four health centers in Vermont and one in New Hampshire next month. It will also expand the days of operation at seven others in the region to remain sustainable. It will close part-time health centers in Bennington, Hyde Park, Middlebury, and St. Albans, Vermont, and in Claremont, New Hampshire.
VERMONT STATE
wgan.com

State approves 700-acre solar project in central Maine

Maine’s Land Use Planning Commission has approved a 700-acre solar energy project billed as one of the largest in New England. Commissioners unanimously concluded that the Three Corners Solar Project in Benton, Clinton and Unity Township met regulatory requirements for the site but further regulatory approvals are needed. The...
MAINE STATE

