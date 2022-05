Virtual Division of Insurance Town Hall - Marshall Fire and Underinsurance Discussion, Part 1 - May 19. The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI) is hosting another virtual town hall (via Zoom) for people impacted by the Marshall Fire. This town hall on Thursday, May 19th, 5:00 - 7:00 pm, will focus on the issue of underinsurance and the information recently released by the DOI on that topic.

