GARY, Ind. (WISH) — An 18-year-old Chicago man was shot by an Indiana state trooper Monday after he pulled out a gun during a police chase, say Indiana State Police. Rashawn Thompson lost control of a stolen Chevrolet Malibu on Cline Avenue near I-80 in Gary and got out of the car with a gun in his hand, according to ISP. A state trooper fired at Thompson, who then jumped off of Cline Avenue, which is a 30-foot bridge embankment. He was taken by helicopter to a Chicago hospital.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO