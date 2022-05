Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The Met Gala last Monday meant that, for just one day, everyone on the internet was a fashion critic. It was impossible to scroll through any social media feed and not see dissertations on what Gilded Glamour was and how nearly every celebrity failed to understand the assignment. Joan Rivers may no longer be with us, but the anonymous fashion police of the internet very much are — and they're trying to live up to her 'fashion don't' legacy.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO