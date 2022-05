The Montgomery ISD board of trustees held a special meeting May 10 to get a jumpstart on projects included in the district's $326.9 million bond package voters approved May 7, including approving the purchase of 15 new buses to plan for delays in the supply chain, according to a May 10 release from the district. A cost figure for the bus purchase was not included in the release.

