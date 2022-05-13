Fashion Marketplace Poshmark Beat Earnings Allowing Its Consumers to Earn Money
Stock for Poshmark, an online marketplace for users to buy and sell new and used clothes, surged on its Q1 earnings report as it beat on the top and bottom lines. CEO Manish Chandra joined Cheddar to break down the positives he gleaned from the company's performance. "On the one hand, we are enabling the consumers to save money," he said. "But really, on the other hand, we are also allowing them to earn money because everything in your closet is just more valuable today."
