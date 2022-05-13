ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Fashion Marketplace Poshmark Beat Earnings Allowing Its Consumers to Earn Money

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aZrAX_0fdXACuc00

Stock for Poshmark, an online marketplace for users to buy and sell new and used clothes, surged on its Q1 earnings report as it beat on the top and bottom lines. CEO Manish Chandra joined Cheddar to break down the positives he gleaned from the company's performance. "On the one hand, we are enabling the consumers to save money," he said. "But really, on the other hand, we are also allowing them to earn money because everything in your closet is just more valuable today."

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Tech Giants Lost $1 Trillion in Value As Sell-Off Continues

The world's biggest tech companies lost more than $1 trillion in value over the last three trading days, with companies like Amazon, Apple, Meta and Uber leading the losses. The broader tech sell-off comes after the Federal Reserve announced plans to hike interest rates in an attempt to cool inflation. Scott Ladner, CIO, Horizon Investments joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poshmark#Online Marketplace
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fashion
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Rebound From Session Lows to Close Mixed

U.S. stocks closed Thursday's session off their session lows amid another wild day of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for a sixth straight day. The tech-heavy Nasdaq turned green in the final minutes of the session. Nancy Tengler, Chief Investment Officer at Laffer Tengler Investments, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Arcadia Raises $200 Million Led by JPMorgan's Sustainable Growth Equity Team

Climate technology company Arcadia recently announced a $200 million funding round led by JPMorgan's sustainable growth equity team. Arcadia bills itself as a climate crisis-fighting technology company. The startup provides companies like Ford and Airbnb with access to renewable energy sources through its technology platform and its community solar program. Kate Henningsen, Co-Founder and COO of Arcadia, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks End Mixed After Another Day of Erratic Trading

A Wall Street sign is shown in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) Another erratic day of trading on Wall Street ended with an uneven finish for the major stock indexes Thursday, after the market reversed most of an early slide in the final hour of trading.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Stocks Rally But Still Mark Their 6th Straight Losing Week

The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, Friday, May 13, 2022, but not enough to claw back all the losses the market has taken in this volatile week of trading. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
STOCKS
Cheddar News

How Inflation Might Be Impacting Labor Market, Wages

With April’s CPI surging faster than expected, Nela Richardson, the chief economist at payroll processor ADP, joined Cheddar News to break down the country’s inflation and discuss how inflation might be impacting the job market. "We're not seeing the freeze in hiring. If you recall that April jobs report that 428,000 jobs created, that's still solid and robust," she said. "We are hearing though the challenge of setting wages in an inflationary environment. We are hearing from companies that employers or employees are coming to their bosses and asking for a cost of living increase on top of the wage increase they may have already earned to keep up with inflation."
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Mixed Following Volatile Session

U.S. stocks closed Tuesday's session mixed following an up and down session, which saw the Dow Jones rise more than 500 points and dip more than 350 points earlier in the session, to ultimately close 85 points lower. Aadil Zaman, a partner at Wall Street Alliance Group, joins Cheddar News Closing Bell to discuss. "The trillion-dollar question for the markets right now is, 'Is this Fed's tightening going to create a recession?' In our opinion, eventually, the Fed will be able to orchestrate a soft landing, and eventually, the market is going to bottom out and start to go back up," he says.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Former Nintendo Exec Reggie Fils-Aime Life Story and the Business of Games

The man behind much of the success of the Nintendo video game brand, Reggie Fils-Aime, is out with a new book, "Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo." He joined Cheddar to talk about his journey and some of the lessons he learned that he could impart upon a wide audience. "I thought that now, given the challenges that were facing across so many different areas, that sharing the benefits of my lessons and my insights and my learnings across all of those industries, across all of those experiences. would really add value to the conversation," he said. "Add value, whether you're a brand new freshman on campus or whether you're a tenured executive." Fils-Aime also touched on what made the Nintendo Wii a success and where he sees the video game industry going in terms of new experiences and the metaverse.
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy