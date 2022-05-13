Blog: Tarzan and a Local Cherokee

The hottest ticket in town seemed to be last night at the Golden Gate Theater when Daryl Hall and the band from his hit TV show “Daryl’s House” brought their soulful tunes to downtown San Francisco. For those of you not familiar with Mr. Hall, he’s most famous for being part of the legendary duo of Daryl Hall and John Oates (more familiarly known as Hall & Oates), credited for hits like “Maneater,” “Out of Touch”, and “Kiss on My List.” Although none of those were played last night, the silver-haired singer with the perfect falsetto did hit us with power hitters like “Sara Smile” and “I Can’t Go for That”, the latter bringing people from their seats to the front of the stage for what looked like an 80s dance party.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO