Clouds, showers, and a few storms for Friday

Watch for some patchy fog Sunday morning, then a mix of sun and clouds and a few late day storms around. Not too bad with temperatures as we’ll see upper 80s. A cold front will be over the CSRA Monday, this will lead to another round of late day storms. Once the front passes, drier air will move in for Tuesday, not much cool air behind the front as we’ll see 90 degrees Tuesday and then we’ll start to see much hotter temps next week. I’m expecting middle and maybe upper 90s Wednesday – Saturday. We may touch some record highs as well. Something we’ll be tracking.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO