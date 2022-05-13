ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Clouds, showers, and a few storms for Friday

By John Lynn
WJBF.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of 7am Friday: Sky is mostly cloudy with a few showers and temps are...

www.wjbf.com

WJBF.com

Few Late Day Storms Sunday…Big heat next week.

Watch for some patchy fog Sunday morning, then a mix of sun and clouds and a few late day storms around. Not too bad with temperatures as we’ll see upper 80s. A cold front will be over the CSRA Monday, this will lead to another round of late day storms. Once the front passes, drier air will move in for Tuesday, not much cool air behind the front as we’ll see 90 degrees Tuesday and then we’ll start to see much hotter temps next week. I’m expecting middle and maybe upper 90s Wednesday – Saturday. We may touch some record highs as well. Something we’ll be tracking.
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Isolated Storms Sunday & Monday…Heat Wave Coming!

As of 7AM Sunday- It’s a nice Sunday Morning with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. Today, we will warm into the upper 80s. Isolated storms are possible in the late afternoon and evening, but rain chances are low. Tomorrow, rain chances increase slightly as we have more storms headed our way. We are under a Marginal Risk of severe weather. Gusty winds and small hail are possible but not likely.
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Lunar Eclipse Tonight! Isolated Storms & Hot Monday.

As of 6PM Sunday- It was a warm day, reaching the upper 80s and even 90s in some parts of the CSRA. Practically all day we have had isolated storms on and off. Storms are possible until around 11PM with partly cloudy skies. Don’t forget to look for the Lunar Eclipse tonight! The clouds will clear in some areas at that point, and showers will be ending. The partial eclipse is at 10:27PM and the full eclipse is at 11:29PM. Our lows will be in the 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Low humidity and lots of sunshine for Tuesday

As of 7am Tuesday: Sky is clear with temps in the upper 50s to upper 60s. A beautiful day on tap with lots of sunshine and low humidity, highs stay above average at 90s. Sky will be clear tonight with lows in the low 60s. Hot highs for Wednesday through Friday, in the mid to upper 90s.
ENVIRONMENT

