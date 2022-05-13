ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocklin, CA

Vote for Rocklin's Best of the Best 2022!

By Editorials
goldcountrymedia.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold Country Media’s ballots have opened to vote for Rocklin’s Best...

goldcountrymedia.com

Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Sacramento, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Sacramento is California's capitol and a city rich in history, culture, and a plethora of things to amaze you with! "California begins here," as the popular Sacramento adage goes, and after spending some time here, you'll understand why. The coffee market in California's capital has exploded in recent years, with a slew of prominent roasters setting up shop in the city.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Real estate: Units for sale are down but not prices

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The number of housing units for sale in Lake Tahoe has dropped significantly but sale prices are not seeing the same drop. According to Ken Bednar, Lake Tahoe Communities, the market is down compared to the first quarter of last year. The number of...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Local
California Business
City
Rocklin, CA
Rocklin, CA
Business
susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties: Listings for Sunday, May 15, 2022

At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands attend newly expanded 'Country in the Park' at Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Country in the Parkis back at Cal Expo this weekend. Around 20,000 people attended on Saturday. The major music event has been a staple in Sacramento County for more than two decades. But this year, organizers have added some extra excitement to the mix – including a second day of festivities, as well as carnival rides and games for kids.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Johnson Ranch Sports Club to unveil 24-court pickleball complex in May

The Johnson Ranch Sports Club in Roseville is preparing to open the largest pickleball facility in Northern California, a 24-court complex that will be established by converting their existing seven tennis courts on the south side of the club. “Now instead of people having to travel to a local park,...
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Families Beat The Heat At North Natomas Aquatic Center

NATOMAS (CBS)- The North Natomas Aquatic Center was packed with families Saturday as Sacramento hit 91 degrees. The aquatic center opened in April and Saturday was the first day since it opened that temperatures were in the 90’s. Families who lived in the area said the center was an affordable option for the first summer-like day of the year and was located in a spot that made it easy to visit. “Let’s get out and get in the water,” said Gina Wheeler, who visited the aquatic center with her sister and children. Others pointed out it has been two years since a “normal” summer and were quick to bring their children to the water park on the first day that felt like summer. “Nothing has looked like it has the last couple years, nothings been the same, kids are cooped up inside the house, it’s hard to get them outside of the house to do stuff,” said Michael Gergsby, a parent who brought a group to the aquatic center. What does it cost? Youth (2-17 years old) – $5/admissions. Adults (18+) – $7/admission Youth under 2 – free 50m Pool Rec Swim* Wristband – $1 add-on *Must be able to pass a deep-water swim test
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Crooked Lane Brewing in Auburn takes home Gold in World Beer Cup

Roseville, Calif.- Placer County already a popular destination for award-winning craft beers, now has another feather in its cap, thanks to Crooked Lane Brewing in Auburn, Calif. Crooked Lane Brewery snagged a gold at “Olympics of Beer” for their Belgian Blonde Ale. Congratulations!. The World Beer Cup which...
AUBURN, CA
wrtv.com

Skills gap in construction continues to widen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Business at Brickyard Building Materials is booming. More home and garden projects that people started during the pandemic have led to an increase in demand for the stone and brickwork the business supplies. In addition to keeping up with supplies, the company needs to bolster a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KSBW.com

California is getting a new state park in the Central Valley

MODESTO, Calif. — For the first time in 13 years, California will create a new state park — where the San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers meet among 200-year-old valley oaks and willows in the San Joaquin Valley near Modesto. California State Parks will plan and develop the new...
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Some New Housing Projects In Sacramento Falling Behind Amid Shortage Of Affordable Homes

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — You’ve probably seen the construction of new housing projects popping up all across Sacramento. It’s coming at a time when the city is facing a critical shortage of affordable places to live. Many people are having a tough time trying to purchase an affordable home. “Right now, the market’s so high and people are struggling,” one Sacramento resident said. To meet demand, new housing projects are being planned in some unexpected places. Vacant land just south of the now-closed Sleep Train Arena was supposed to be a business park with 300,000 square feet of office space, but now, developers are...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Resident Says She Mistook Fox Kit For Kitten

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A Rocklin resident says she didn’t know that the “kitten” she rescued was actually a fox kit. Rocklin police say the resident found the animal last week. After realizing that the little critter was not a kitten, a concerned family member called police and animal control. The animal has since been taken to the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue to be treated. Exactly what kind of fox was found is not clear, but gray foxes are commonly found all throughout the US. Red foxes are also founded in parts of the country, but not as commonly in California.
ROCKLIN, CA
freightwaves.com

California trucking company hauling mail for USPS files for bankruptcy

A California-based trucking and logistics company, which contracts with the U.S. Postal Service to haul mail, recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Family-owned Matheson Postal Services Inc. of Sacramento, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of California on May 5. The company’s terminal handling services division, Matheson Flight Extenders, also filed for bankruptcy protection on the same day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldcountrymedia.com

Commentary: Placer County making progress on housing, with more to come

The scarcity of housing in our community is a crisis, and it’s one of our top concerns. Home ownership remains the most reliable path to building financial security. We want a strong housing market. We want property values to grow. Yet when prices soar beyond the reach of so many, it doesn’t just hurt the people who can’t afford them. It hurts businesses that struggle to attract new employees. It contributes to homelessness. And over time – when folks like nurses, teachers, peace officers and firefighters can’t afford to live in the communities they serve; when our kids and grandkids are priced out of the communities where they grew up – it erodes the foundation of our communities.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Black Bear sighting in Fairfield, leaves track for resident

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A black bear paid a visit to a visit to the Woodcreek neighborhood in Fairfield Friday morning. “He came up into the porch… and then came around here. And when he came around here… you see those? Claw marks,” said Fairfield resident Chris Linehan. “He hopped over, came onto the other […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
lookout.co

What would Brian Dahle do as California governor?

They might not agree on much, but Republican gubernatorial hopeful Brian Dahle pledges that Democratic lawmakers would find a more receptive partner at the Capitol if he unseats Gov. Gavin Newsom this year. After a decade in the GOP’s (super)minority in Sacramento, Dahle, a state senator, said he knows how...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldcountrymedia.com

Old Town Auburn to host Wild West-themed Co-Op on May 19

Break out those cowboy boots and hats, y’all! The Old Town Auburn Co-Op street fair event is Thursday, and its Wild West themed. Building off the fun and success of the previous Co-Op event in Old Town, which was Oktoberfest-themed, the leadership of the Old Town Business Association landed on the Wild West theme for the first Co-Op of the season.
AUBURN, CA
ABC10

What are Costco gas prices in Roseville?

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — What are Costco gas prices in Roseville?. At the Costco in Roseville, gas prices as of Friday, May, 13, are $5.54 for regular gas, $5.79 for premium and $5.99 for Diesel, according to Costco's website. This is compared to other gas stations in Roseville where prices...
ROSEVILLE, CA

