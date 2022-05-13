ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post, TX

Post Ranch Community Facilities District Board

 3 days ago

everythinglubbock.com

Applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds nonprofit program available May 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The City of Lubbock and the Community Foundation of West Texas will accept applications for local nonprofits seeking aid from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) beginning Monday, May 16. The American Rescue Plan Act (APRA), also known as the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF), is intended to help organizations that were negatively affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic.
LUBBOCK, TX
texasstandard.org

‘If you live in Midland, you’re feeling it’: West Texas city experiencing worst inflation rate in the U.S.

Inflation rates are high nationwide. But the country’s worst inflation can be found in West Texas. Data from Moody’s analytics shows that Midland’s economy is currently experiencing the worst inflation rate in the United States, hovering around 10% for the past six months. Katia Dmitrieva, who covers the U.S. economy for Bloomberg, said a perfect storm of high gas prices and supply chain issues are felt more acutely in Midland, which is about a four-hour drive from any major city.
MIDLAND, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Post, TX
B93

The Interesting Way Downtown Streets Were Named in Midland

If you are driving in downtown Midland and see that many of the streets are names of towns in Texas, there is an interesting reason they were named that way. When Midland was incorporated in 1885 the streets going north and south in the town were named for depots along the Texas and Pacific Railway which was a railroad that ran from Marshall, Texas to Sierra Blanca, Texas.
MIDLAND, TX
fox34.com

City council proposes land for veterans’ cemetery in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The city council unanimously agreed to set aside land for a proposed veterans’ cemetery. This land is the first step in an application that will require the state’s support to build the cemetery. It is located on 50th street neat the East Loop. Post...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Angel Fire Resort postponing summer opening due to fires

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Angel Fire Resort in New Mexico has announced they will push their summer opening back due to the ongoing Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire. In a release issued Friday night, officials with Angel Fire Resort said the opening of the summer season is now delayed until Friday, May 27, or until more information is known about the current fire situation.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Texas Tech produces record number of Fulbright students

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Texas Tech University:. Six Texas Tech University students have been selected as Fulbright finalists for the 2022-23 academic year, while three students were named semi-finalists. The six finalists will travel to Uzbekistan, Trinidad and Tobago, Mexico, Norway and Canada.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Police release names after crash, ‘in-custody death’

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police released names and other details after a deadly incident early Monday morning, which police described as an “in-custody death.”. The situation started when an officer tried to stop a wrong-way driver along the Marsha Sharp Freeway. The driver, later identified as Jimmy Lopez, 29, kept driving, police said. The pursuit ended with a head-on crash in the 100 block of Parkway Drive.
LUBBOCK, TX
Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Lubbock, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Lubbock shines out like a beacon in the vastness of Texas' Great Plains region. Lubbock, often known as the Hub City, is the geographic heart of the South Plains. Despite the fact that this part of Texas is known for its hot, dry summers, it is ideal for grape growth and has a burgeoning wine industry. In addition, Lubbock has a plethora of local coffee shops, each of which is ideal for getting a cup of coffee on the way to work or meeting up with friends for an afternoon latte.
LUBBOCK, TX

