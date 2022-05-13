ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enes Kanter Freedom wants Elon Musk to buy the NBA and bring him back

 3 days ago
Free-agent basketball player and newfound right-wing “free speech” martyr Enes Kanter Freedom begged edgelord billionaire Elon Musk to buy the NBA on Thursday, calling it “my dream” as Musk could potentially force a franchise to bring him back to the league.

Source: Justin Baragona @ The Daily Beast

Fox News co-anchor Gillian Turner asked Freedom whether he felt he had a place in the NBA in the future or if that door was closed. “That’s my goal,” he replied. “I’m 29 years old, but they are pushing me to retire at the age of 29 because I speak out, and whenever I speak out it hurts their business, hurts their money and that shows one more time they care more about money and business than, you know, what players are standing for, and that is the one thing that kills me inside.” -via The Daily Beast / May 13, 2022

Enes Kanter Freedom: I was in Portland last year and I averaged a double-double and we went to the playoffs. I was a starter. And they come and tell me after a year that I forgot how to play basketball? When I started talking about what’s happening in China, they stopped showing the Celtics on Chinese TV. This cost the NBA money. The NBA says that the league stands by our side when it comes to freedom of speech. I don’t believe it. They stand on our side as long what we say helps the league’s pockets, otherwise they’ll do whatever they can to finish you. I’m saying that because they are trying to retire me at 29. However, I know that I can play 6-7 years more because I love basketball, I’m healthy and I believe that people can see that I deserve to be in the NBA. -via EuroHoops.net / April 15, 2022

Enes Kanter Freedom: My first goal is to play in the NBA and I want to be there. I grew up watching Panathinaikos, Olympiacos, and other teams and my brother was playing in Greece for Kolossos Rhodes last year and he was telling me how nice it is there. Before anything else, I’d like to meet Greek Prime Minister Konstantinos Mitsotakis. I’d like to shake his hand and thank him for accepting refugees from Turkey. It’s an important step of the friendship between Greece and Turkey. Then I’d like to talk to him regarding the possibility of coming to a team like Panathinaikos and building a friendship between the two countries. If I play on a Greek team it won’t be just for basketball. I want to build a bridge between these people. We are not far from each other: We eat the same food and our cultures are very similar. -via EuroHoops.net / April 15, 2022

