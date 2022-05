Steph Curry is an excellent role model for a lot of young people who look up to NBA stars. He was underestimated for a lot of his career due to being smaller than his peers, but he made it through and became the greatest shooter of all time. And despite the hours that have gone into Curry developing his shooting and overall game to become as good as he is, it seems he has not neglected his education.

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO