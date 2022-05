As is often the case in life, success typically comes with additional problems, and that’s precisely what Ford is facing these days with its bevy of desirable products. While high demand for new vehicles is always a good thing, ongoing supply chain issues are limiting the automaker’s production capacity, which is, in turn, leading to some shady practices by a number of Ford dealers. One of those problems arose when the 2021 Ford Bronco launched after the automaker took over 160,000 reservations for the SUV, as some Ford dealers were creating reservations for non-existent people or those that didn’t intend to purchase a Bronco to bypass the allocation system, or to generate additional dealer stock. Now, FoMoCo is implementing a stricter name-match policy across the board, according to a dealer incentive bulletin recently seen by Cars Direct.

RETAIL ・ 12 HOURS AGO