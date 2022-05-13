ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons acquire Raiders WR Bryan Edwards in trade

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQw6I_0fdWhZ4h00

The Atlanta Falcons appear to have acquired a new starting wideout after trading for Las Vegas Raiders receiver Bryan Edwards on Friday afternoon. The Falcons gave up their 2023 fifth-round pick in exchange for Edwards and the Raiders’ 2023 seventh-round pick.

Edwards, 23, was selected in the third round of the 2020 draft out of South Carolina. Last season, he racked up 34 catches for 571 receiving yards (16.8 per reception) and three touchdowns for the Raiders. The 6-foot-3 wideout joins an inexperienced group in Atlanta led by rookie Drake London.

The former Gamecock will likely compete for the team’s No. 2 WR spot opposite London in 2021. With Edwards, London and Kyle Pitts, the Falcons have a clear plan to build this offense around extremely tall pass-catchers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Officially Sign Brother Of NFL Star

The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping things in the family. On Saturday, the storied NFL franchise officially signed a brother of an NFL star. The Steelers have officially signed fullback Connor Heyward. He's the younger brother of Steelers linebacker Cam Hayward. The AFC North franchise took Connor in the sixth round...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons sign former Packers Starting Wide Receiver

The Atlanta Falcons have reached an agreement with a former Packers and Lions wide receiver. The move comes shortly after the Falcons signed quarterback Marcus Mariota, and drafted Desmond Ridder. With the suspension of Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season, the Falcons are in need of wide receiver help.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

The Browns Signed A New Quarterback On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is now a little more crowded following their rookie minicamp. Cleveland has signed Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper, the team announced Sunday afternoon. Harper tried out at minicamp over the weekend. A 5-foot-10, 180-pound lefthander, Harper passed for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021....
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
State
South Carolina State
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
NESN

Former Saints Quarterback Drew Brees Reportedly Out As NFL Analyst At NBC

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reportedly will look for something else to do in retirement. According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Brees, who joined NBC last season as a studio and game analyst following his retirement from the NFL, won’t return to the broadcast booth for a second go-around. Marchand noted the decision for Brees not to return was mutual between Brees and NBC.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Packers Still Predicted to Sign Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Before 2022 Season

Jarvis Landry was thought to be a target of the Green Bay Packers in free agency. After trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers found themselves in need of a true wide receiver one. However, Landry has signed a one-year $6 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. Despite missing out on Landry, the Packers are still predicted by many to add a former Pro Bowl wide receiver at some point this offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Raiders Wr#The Atlanta Falcons#Las Vegas Raiders#Gamecock
Yardbarker

Former Browns WR Getting A Tryout With Colts

Training camps for NFL teams may be just two months away, but free agents aren’t done signing with new teams. On Friday, wide receiver Jarvis Landry took a one-year deal to join the New Orleans Saints after spending four productive years with the Cleveland Browns. He made the Pro...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Packers Release Wide Receiver to Create Roster Space

The Green Bay Packers signed a promising (and fast) tight end in Eli Wolf. To make room for him on the roster, the Packers released young wide receiver Chris Blair. While Blair may not be the most noteworthy name, his release indicates that the Packers are comfortable with the wide receivers they have on the roster going into 2022. Sammy Watkins signed a one-year deal that is very team friendly. Green Bay also drafted Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure in this year’s NFL Draft. Allen Lazard, too, will be part of the group once he signs his tender.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers offer update on potential Rob Gronkowski return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not yet received a firm commitment from tight end Rob Gronkowski about his status for 2022, and they do not know when they will receive one. Gronkowski remains a free agent, though he has made it clear he will either re-sign with the Buccaneers or retire. The veteran tight end has yet to make up his mind either way, according to coach Todd Bowles, and it is unclear when a final decision will come.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Trying Out for Vikings

Brett Hundley was a former fifth round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2015. Hundley started nine games for the Packers in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Green Bay was 3-6 with Brett Hundley as a starter. He threw nine touchdown passes and 12 interceptions during that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

110K+
Followers
155K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy