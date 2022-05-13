ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs couple planning to marry despite incurable cancer diagnosis

By Mallory Anderson
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YfpBK_0fdWg2oU00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Despite a diagnosis of incurable cancer, a Colorado Springs couple is moving forward with their plans to get married in June and hopes their story can inspire others to live life to the fullest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zYQRN_0fdWg2oU00
Brian Van Way and Catherine Hammond

Catherine Hammond and Brian Van Way met in 2016 and knew instantly each other was "The One."

"Brian was very different from men that I had dated before, much deeper and more philosophical, and had a very similar worldview that came from a place of peace and understanding in a way that really was new and exciting for me," said Catherine.

"I was in right away," said Brian. "I made whatever excuse I could to try to be around her as quickly as possible, as often as possible.”

In 2019, just a few years into their relationship, doctors discovered cancer in Brian's abdomen after a tumor burst.

The tumors were removed when the doctors went in to repair Brian's small intestine. After that, the couple enjoyed two years cancer-free.

But then in the summer of 2021, a CT scan showed 12 tumors had popped back up in that area, and unfortunately, this type of sarcoma has no cure.

"It's called mesenteric desmoid tumor," said Brian. "It's pretty rare. I think there's about 2,000 people a year in the United States that get it."

The news was a devastating and terrifying blow for the couple. But they also say it's given them a whole new outlook on life.

"It's quite a heavy lift to be given, most likely, the reason that you're going to die and potentially the time frame in which you have to live," said Brian. "There's something a little bit terrifying about that, and on the other side of that, there's something also beautiful about it. There's something that brings out the colors in life and makes it possible to cherish things and adore things in a way that you that I couldn’t prior to getting that diagnosis."

"The shorter our lives are, the more important it is to live them," said Catherine. "What we most want, is life together. So we are diving all in for every single moment that we can possibly have together."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wTAGn_0fdWg2oU00
Brian Van Way and Catherine Hammond

Part of living their lives fully includes diving headfirst into marriage next month.

"For me, our wedding really will be a celebration of wholeness, of wholeness and hope," said Catherine. "The official intertwining of our lives that comes with a wedding, brings a sense of wholeness to our relationship. We know that our lives are full and whole, no matter how long we have together. It feels like a very hopeful endeavor to get married."

Catherine and Brian hope their story inspires others to not take any days for granted and to do what you love, with who you love -- while you can.

"Catherine and I have a diagnosis and we've discovered through that diagnosis our marriage and our relationship will most likely be a lot shorter than we had hoped for," said Brian. "But everyone has a diagnosis. They just don't know it yet. We're all going to pass away. So take advantage of the time that you have.”

Catherine has written a book about this cancer journey and other difficult moments throughout her life called 'Hope(less).'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noRyB_0fdWg2oU00
Catherine Hammond's book Hope(less)

She says it's a testament to what she's discovered about the true nature of hope and where to find it, no matter your circumstances or what's going on in the world.

"I wrote this book called 'Hope(less)' for all of the people in the world who have lives that have ups and downs and twists and turns just like ours does," said Catherine. "The book is for you if you've ever been through anything. We have misinterpreted the word 'hope.' Even the dictionary definition as we think about it, we have gotten it wrong. That has created a sense of anxiety and unease for most of us in our everyday lives. Really defining hope for yourself can change your entire world and especially when you go through things."

Catherine's book 'Hope(less)' can be found here .

The post Colorado Springs couple planning to marry despite incurable cancer diagnosis appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 2

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs wedding venues busier and with bigger price tags in 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A record number of couples are saying "I do" this year, but the post-pandemic rush comes with big price tags. According to a nationwide survey, about 2.6 million couples will walk down the aisle in 2022. It's the busiest wedding season in nearly 4 decades. "It’s busy every single day The post Colorado Springs wedding venues busier and with bigger price tags in 2022 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family desperate to find missing 27-year-old mother last seen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The family of a young mother who hasn't been heard from for weeks is flying to Colorado Springs from out of town to try and find some answers. Jessica Hansen's family says they haven't heard from her since April 13, 2022. Corie Barns, Jessica's biological mother, told KRDO she was The post Family desperate to find missing 27-year-old mother last seen in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Health
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Colorado Springs golf courses receive millions from federal COVID recovery fund

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Federal money meant to help communities across the country recover from the pandemic is being used by Colorado Springs elected leaders to benefit the ultimate leisure sport - golf. The City of Colorado Springs is planning to spend millions of federal dollars meant for COVID-19 recovery on the city's two The post 13 Investigates: Colorado Springs golf courses receive millions from federal COVID recovery fund appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The City of Colorado Springs enacts Burn Ban Orders effective May 16

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Burn Ban is going into effect Monday in the City of Colorado Springs. After a discussion with the Pikes Peak Region Wildfire Preparedness Group, by and through the Division of the Fire Marshal, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) has determined to enact Burn Ban Orders. The CSFD said The post The City of Colorado Springs enacts Burn Ban Orders effective May 16 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Mysterious viral hepatitis in children reported in Colorado

DENVER — Five cases that meet the criteria of a mysterious viral hepatitis have been reported in Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE). Health experts and doctors are working to learn more about the hepatitis — a severe liver disease — that has...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

2 ejected in rollover in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were hurt when a car flipped in a Colorado Springs neighborhood early Monday morning. The car crashed and rolled in front of a home on North Carefree just east of the intersection with Nonchalant, smashing into a white fence before ending up on its side angled against a curb. Both occupants were thrown from the car and suffered serious injuries. Their conditions are unknown.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Wedding#Tumor#Ct
New Country 99.1

Beware of New Colorado Scam Targeting Women

A Colorado man is said to be attempting to scam women by pretending to be a police officer. Where is the Colorado Man Attempting to Scam Women?. The reports from law enforcement about this new scam come from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. Apparently, the man is attempting to scam these people, believed to have all been women so far, by calling them on the phone and pretending to be a police officer.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
yellowscene.com

Thousands attend Bans off our Bodies throughout Colorado

Yesterday was the Bans off our Bodies Rally organized by Planned Parenthood around the country to protest the possible Supreme Court decision to roll back bodily autonomy rights for women. Rights long-fought for by generations of women, for the right to be able to choose to carry a pregnancy to term—or not.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
KKTV

15-year-old shot in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen is recovering after he was shot in the leg Sunday evening. The boy was found near 3700 Rebecca Lane, about a block from the actual shooting scene. Police say they were called to the area just after 6:45 p.m. on reports of shots fired.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

‘She never called’: Woman missing since last march

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — More than one year has passed since anyone has seen Teller County woman Dava Leonard. She was last seen on March 3rd, 2021 in Divide. “[She’s] the one person always laughing, making jokes… she really was the comedian of the family.” Miccah Leonard, Dava’s sister, said when she didn’t show up […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Animal Shelter Holds Kitten And Puppy ‘Shower,’ Hopes To Reverse Trend Of Owners Surrendering Pets

DENVER, (CBS4) – During the pandemic, a lot of people decided it was a good time to get a pet. Now that restrictions are lifting and life is getting back to normal, many of those people are dropping the dog or cat they adopted at a shelter. (credit: CBS) The Denver Animal Shelter thought of a creative and cute way to help care for the huge influx of animals in need — a kitten and puppy shower. “It’s a cute way for people to kind of get to know like us a little bit,” said Anais Saucedo, the foster coordinator at the Denver...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Click It or Ticket’ enforcement period returns May 16

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Monday, May 16, Colorado Springs and state law enforcement agencies are focusing heavily on seat belts as the summer months approach. The enforcement period will last until Sunday, June 5. It's a campaign called the 'Click It or Ticket.' According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), traffic fatalities The post ‘Click It or Ticket’ enforcement period returns May 16 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Colorado Springs, Colorado

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Colorado Springs attracts two distinct groups of visitors: nature enthusiasts and culture vultures. Visitors may enjoy a wide range of magnificent natural and historical sites in the Colorado Springs area. Also, if you've recently moved to the neighborhood, you're definitely scoping out the local coffee shops to see which one is the best for your daily coffee fix.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Cripple Creek donkey release cancelled, donkeys being relocated

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Due to the ongoing threat of the High Park fire, the Cripple Creek Donkey Release scheduled for Sunday, May 15 has been cancelled and the donkeys are being relocated from their current pasture. The Two Mile High Club, the caretakers for the donkey herd, posted on Facebook that the fire had […]
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Law enforcement to honor brave men and women at ‘Fallen Officer Memorial Service’

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) and the Pueblo Sheriff's Office (PSO) are teaming up to host a memorial service on Tuesday to honor the brave men and women that have lost their lives in the line of duty. The service is called, the 'Fallen Officer Memorial Service.' The ceremony will The post Law enforcement to honor brave men and women at ‘Fallen Officer Memorial Service’ appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy