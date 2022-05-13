ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Ben & Jerry’s Project ‘Mootopia’ Looks to Tackle Dairy Methane Emissions

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fWxd_0fdWWz4o00

Ben & Jerry’s has announced its latest initiative to tackle climate change with its Project Mootopia campaign, noting the entire dairy industry's big share of the world's carbon footprint. Jenna Evans, the global sustainability manager for the ice cream brand, joined Cheddar News to talk about the initiative to tackle methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, from dairy farming and if consumers should be concerned about a change in the product. "They'll still be able to eat and enjoy the same delicious ice cream just with less impact to the environment," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

World View Says It's Reached 1,000 Space Tourism Reservations

World View, a company offering travelers the chance to experience a trip to the edge of space, announced it hit the milestone of 1,000 reservations for its program. President and CEO Ryan Harman joined Cheddar News to talk about how its customers will be taking off from planned spaceport sites where they'll immerse themselves in the local environment and history before taking off into space. "You're experiencing the curvature of the Earth. You're experiencing the darkness of space, being able to see the stars during broad daylight, and so that's our approach is to make sure that customers are experiencing being able to view our Earth from the edge of space," he said.
LIFESTYLE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy