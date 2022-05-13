Ben & Jerry’s Project ‘Mootopia’ Looks to Tackle Dairy Methane Emissions
Ben & Jerry’s has announced its latest initiative to tackle climate change with its Project Mootopia campaign, noting the entire dairy industry's big share of the world's carbon footprint. Jenna Evans, the global sustainability manager for the ice cream brand, joined Cheddar News to talk about the initiative to tackle methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, from dairy farming and if consumers should be concerned about a change in the product. "They'll still be able to eat and enjoy the same delicious ice cream just with less impact to the environment," she said.
