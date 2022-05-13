Ben & Jerry’s Project ‘Mootopia’ Looks to Tackle Dairy Methane Emissions

World View, a company offering travelers the chance to experience a trip to the edge of space, announced it hit the milestone of 1,000 reservations for its program. President and CEO Ryan Harman joined Cheddar News to talk about how its customers will be taking off from planned spaceport sites where they'll immerse themselves in the local environment and history before taking off into space. "You're experiencing the curvature of the Earth. You're experiencing the darkness of space, being able to see the stars during broad daylight, and so that's our approach is to make sure that customers are experiencing being able to view our Earth from the edge of space," he said.

