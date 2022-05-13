ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Record temps possible today, highs in the upper 80s

By Mary Kay Kleist
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures are still climbing this afternoon, nearing the record high for May 13, which is 89 degrees.

Cool changes are on the way with the weekend cold front. The first front gives us scattered storms tomorrow. The second front Sunday opens the door for a cooler air mass. Some leftover showers are possible Sunday.

The normal high is 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: SHOWER CHANCE. ISOLATED STORM. LOW 66.

SATURDAY: A 40% CHANCE OF SCATTERED SHOWERS & THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 79.

SUNDAY: A 30% CHANCE OF LEFTOVER SHOWERS. HIGH 70.

